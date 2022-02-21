Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Volkswagen’s new sedan, rival to Skoda Slavia, teased ahead of March 8 debut

Volkswagen’s new sedan, rival to Skoda Slavia, teased ahead of March 8 debut

Based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB A0 IN platform, the Virtus sedan will replace the Volkswagen Vento in the market when launched.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM
Volkswagen has teased the Virtus premium sedan, which will take on upcoming Skoda Slavia, will be unveiled on March 8. 

Volkswagen is all set to drive in a new sedan in the mid-size premium category. The German carmaker has shared the first teaser of the upcoming sedan, likely to be called Virtus, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads under camouflage a number of times.

The teaser image and a video clipping shows that the Virtus will come with LED headlight units along with LED DRLs.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The new sedan, which is slated to replace Vento in the Indian markets, will have ‘striking design’ as described by the carmaker. The teaser promises the new sedan has been ‘engineered for the thrills’.

2022 Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the Group's MQB A0 IN platform, which underpins several new generation models from both Volkswagen and Skoda. The sedan is likely to share a lot of similarities with the upcoming Skoda Slavia sedan, which will be launched later this month.

Volkswagen Virtus is likely to be longer and wider in dimension when compared to the existing Vento models. This essentially means that the new sedan will offer a whole lot of space for passengers inside the cabin. Besides the LED units, the Virtus is also likely to get chrome grille bar among other exterior features.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Virtus is likely to come powered with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine. These units are already in use in the Taigun SUV. The engines are likely to be mated to a six-speed manual, six-speed AT and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

While the official debut of the Volkswagen Virtus will take place early next month, the launch is expected to take place by the end of the March or early April. When launched, the Virtus will take on the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City besides Skoda Slavia.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: Virtus 2022 Virtus Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Vento Volkswagen Vento
Related Stories
Volkswagen mid-size sedan for India to have its global unveil on March 8
16 Feb 2022
Volkswagen plans new EV factory, higher production in second half of 2022
21 Feb 2022
Porsche 928 sports car, brand's first-ever V8 engine complete 45 years
15 Feb 2022
Porsche is readying its main plant for all-electric 718 sports cars
20 Feb 2022
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV teased ahead of official debut this week
14 Feb 2022
Nissan teases 2 new EVs, including Infiniti models, to be manufactured in US
18 Feb 2022
Volkswagen plans new EV factory, aims to push overall output
18 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS