In Pics: New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid arrives in style at ₹ 8.89 crore

The Revuelto is the first-ever hybrid from Lamborghini and packs over 1,000 bhp as the brand ushers into a new electrified era. Take a closer look at why the Revuelto is priced from Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

