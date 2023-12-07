In Pics: New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid arrives in style at ₹8.89 crore
The Revuelto is the first-ever hybrid from Lamborghini and packs over 1,000 bhp as the brand ushers into a new electrified era. Take a closer look at why the Revuelto is priced from Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.
At ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the first batch for the Lamborghini Revuelto is already sold out with order books full globally till 2026 for the V12 hybrid supercar
Just months after its global debut Lamborghini has introduced the new Revuelto in India, its first supercar with a hybrid powertrain. The new Revuelto is priced at ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom)
The Lamborghini Revuelto is based on an all-carbon monocoque chassis, while the design is nothing short of a space ship
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The Y-shaped LED DRLs are distinctive, while the side fins behind the wheel arches channel the airflow
The shark-nose front lends a sense of power to the Revuelto, while the overall styling remains sharp as ever
The recessed profile channels air to the rear wing and allows more headroom in the cabin for both the driver and passenger on the Revuelto
The Revuelto gets a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with 3 electric motors for a combined output of 1,001 bhp. The motor is paired with a newly developed transversely-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels
The Revuelto's cabin gets a 12.3-inch console with an 8.4-inch infotainment screen. The car comes with connected tech as well as ADAS, a first for Lamborghini, making it significantly modern and safe over the Aventador
The passenger gets a 9.1-inch screen of their own further adding to a more immersive drive on the Revuelto. The UI on the screens is future-ready and can get OTA updates
The Lamborghini Revuelto boasts some breathtaking performance numbers with 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 350 kmph
At ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom) before the options kick in, the Revuelto is significantly more expensive than the Aventador but also packs a serious punch. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the start of a new electrified era
First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 23:29 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now