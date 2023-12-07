HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Arrives In Style At 8.89 Crore

In Pics: New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid arrives in style at 8.89 crore

The Revuelto is the first-ever hybrid from Lamborghini and packs over 1,000 bhp as the brand ushers into a new electrified era. Take a closer look at why the Revuelto is priced from Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 23:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
1/11
At 8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the first batch for the Lamborghini Revuelto is already sold out with order books full globally till 2026 for the V12 hybrid supercar 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
At 8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the first batch for the Lamborghini Revuelto is already sold out with order books full globally till 2026 for the V12 hybrid supercar 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
2/11
Just months after its global debut Lamborghini has introduced the new Revuelto in India, its first supercar with a hybrid powertrain. The new Revuelto is priced at 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
Just months after its global debut Lamborghini has introduced the new Revuelto in India, its first supercar with a hybrid powertrain. The new Revuelto is priced at 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
3/11
The Lamborghini Revuelto is based on an all-carbon monocoque chassis, while the design is nothing short of a space ship 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The Lamborghini Revuelto is based on an all-carbon monocoque chassis, while the design is nothing short of a space ship 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Revuelto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Revuelto
₹ 8.89 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
₹ 4.18 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹ 4.22 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
₹ 4.99 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
4/11
The Y-shaped LED DRLs are distinctive, while the side fins behind the wheel arches channel the airflow 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The Y-shaped LED DRLs are distinctive, while the side fins behind the wheel arches channel the airflow 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
5/11
The shark-nose front lends a sense of power to the Revuelto, while the overall styling remains sharp as ever
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The shark-nose front lends a sense of power to the Revuelto, while the overall styling remains sharp as ever
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
6/11
The recessed profile channels air to the rear wing and allows more headroom in the cabin for both the driver and passenger on the Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The recessed profile channels air to the rear wing and allows more headroom in the cabin for both the driver and passenger on the Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
7/11
The Revuelto gets a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with 3 electric motors for a combined output of 1,001 bhp. The motor is paired with a newly developed transversely-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The Revuelto gets a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with 3 electric motors for a combined output of 1,001 bhp. The motor is paired with a newly developed transversely-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
8/11
The Revuelto's cabin gets a 12.3-inch console with an 8.4-inch infotainment screen. The car comes with connected tech as well as ADAS, a first for Lamborghini, making it significantly modern and safe over the Aventador
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The Revuelto's cabin gets a 12.3-inch console with an 8.4-inch infotainment screen. The car comes with connected tech as well as ADAS, a first for Lamborghini, making it significantly modern and safe over the Aventador
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
9/11
The passenger gets a 9.1-inch screen of their own further adding to a more immersive drive on the Revuelto. The UI on the screens is future-ready and can get OTA updates 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The passenger gets a 9.1-inch screen of their own further adding to a more immersive drive on the Revuelto. The UI on the screens is future-ready and can get OTA updates 
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
10/11
The Lamborghini Revuelto boasts some breathtaking performance numbers with 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 350 kmph
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
The Lamborghini Revuelto boasts some breathtaking performance numbers with 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 350 kmph
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
11/11
At 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) before the options kick in, the Revuelto is significantly more expensive than the Aventador but also packs a serious punch. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the start of a new electrified era
Lamborghini Revuelto Launch
At 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) before the options kick in, the Revuelto is significantly more expensive than the Aventador but also packs a serious punch. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the start of a new electrified era
First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 23:29 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 227 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.