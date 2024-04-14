Passenger vehicle wholesale number in India reached a new high in FY24

Published Apr 14, 2024

The Indian PV market registered wholesales of 42,18,746 units in FY24

This marked an 8.4% YoY growth over the FY23 wholesales numbers

In FY23, PV wholesales in India were 38,90,114 units

This growth in PV sales is attributed to the rapidly surging demand for SUVs

SUVs registered a 25.8% sales growth in last fiscal over the FY23

SUVs sold 25,20,691 units in FY24 across India

In the FY23, SUVs registered 20,03,718 units

While SUVs and crossovers registered growth, entry-level cars continued to face challenge in India in FY24

Sluggish rural economy growth directly impacted entry-level car sales in India
