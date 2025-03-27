Volkswagen Golf GTI to be sold online only

Volkswagen India recently started accepting pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line. In the same announcement, the brand also announced that the Golf GTI will be sold through an online channel only. The Golf GT I will come through the CBU or Completely Built Unit route only so it will be brought in limited numbers only.

What are the specifications of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

Volkswagen Golf GTI uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is turbocharged. It puts out 245 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 370 Nm. It will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that drives the front wheels only. There are also paddle shifters on offer to take manual control of the gearbox.

What is the 0-100 kmph acceleration time of Volkswagen Golf GTI?

Volkswagen Golf GTI can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

What is the top speed of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

Volkswagen Golf GTI has a top speed of 250 kmph.

What are the features of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

Volkswagen Golf GTI gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital display for the driver. There is a multi-function steering wheel, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control and much more.

How is the design of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The 2024 Golf GTI upholds the legacy of its distinctive design features, showcasing a timeless sporty and aggressive appearance. The front is characterized by the iconic Volkswagen grille, prominently displaying the 'GTI' badge. Additionally, it is equipped with matrix-LED headlights that enhance visibility. The lower section features a bold front bumper adorned with a large honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the rear, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts emphasize the vehicle's performance-oriented design. Standard 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are included, with an optional upgrade to 19-inch wheels for those seeking enhanced visual appeal.

Inside, the VW Golf GTI presents an all-black interior with a practical dashboard layout. It includes sport bucket seats designed to offer excellent support. Moreover, the three-spoke steering wheel is accented with a GTI emblem.

