Volkswagen Taigun SUV gets two new GT editions. Check price and features

Volkswagen has introduced the GT Line and GT Plus Sport versions of Taigun SUV
The Taigun GT Line is priced at ₹14.08 lakh, while the GT Plus Sport costs ₹18.53 lakh
Besides GT branding, the SUV comes with design changes like darkened headlights
The Taigun GT Edition also get new 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers
The roof is now finished in Carbon Steel Grey and the door handles are finished in dark chrome
The interior gets black leatherette upholstery with red stitching and GT logo embossed
The dashboard gets gloss black finish and red accents to accentuate its sporty character
The GT editions also get aluminium pedals and Sport steering wheel with red stitching
Taigun GT Plus Sport gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine while the GT Line gets 1.0-litre TSI engine