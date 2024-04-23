Volkswagen Taigun SUV gets two new GT editions. Check price and features

Published Apr 23, 2024

Volkswagen has introduced the GT Line and GT Plus Sport versions of Taigun SUV

The Taigun GT Line is priced at 14.08 lakh, while the GT Plus Sport costs 18.53 lakh

Besides GT branding, the SUV comes with design changes like darkened headlights

The Taigun GT Edition also get new 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers

The roof is now finished in Carbon Steel Grey and the door handles are finished in dark chrome

The interior gets black leatherette upholstery with red stitching and GT logo embossed

The dashboard gets gloss black finish and red accents to accentuate its sporty character

The GT editions also get aluminium pedals and Sport steering wheel with red stitching

 Taigun GT Plus Sport gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine while the GT Line gets 1.0-litre TSI engine
