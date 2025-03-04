Volkswagen Golf GTI to launch in India soon. Here's what the hot hatch gets

Volkswagen Golf GTI is coming to India. The company recently confirmed this, while also announcing the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line for the Indian market. Scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2025, the Golf GTI is anticipated to make its debut as early as April 2025.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU). It is expected that only 250 units of the Golf GTI will be brought to India. Reports suggest that select dealerships have already commenced accepting pre-orders.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Design

The 2024 Golf GTI continues the tradition of its signature design elements, carrying forward the classic sporty and aggressive outlook. The front end gets the signature Volkswagen grille with the 'GTI' badge embedded. It further gets matrix-LED headlamps aimed enhances visibility. Down below it gets an aggressive front bumper housing a big honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the rear, sporty diffuser and dual exhaust enhance the performance themes. Standard 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels are available, and for those that want that extra boost in visual improvement, 19-inch wheels are an option.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior and technology

The VW Golf GTI features an all-black interior theme with a functional dashboard layout. It gets sport bucket seats which are aimed to provide a supportive seating position. Furthermore, the three spoke steering wheel boasts a GTI emblem. These are complemented by sporty metallic pedals and GTI-spec digital climate controls.

The centerpiece is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity to smartphones and technology used in modern cars. Automatic climate control and wireless phone charging are also on offer to facilitate comfort and convenience.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Specifications

The VW Golf GTI comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, paired with a seven speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 245 bhp and 370 Nm of maximum torque to the front wheels. The hatchback can reach 100 kmph in a claimed 5.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 250khph.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected price

To be positioned as a quintessential performance hatchback, the Golf GTI will enter the Indian market with limited direct competitors. Its key rival is the Mini Cooper S, another symbolic performance hatch. The VW Golf GTI is expected to be priced at ₹50 lakh, ex-showroom.

