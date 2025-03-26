Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line specs for India revealed, will get 6 colourways

The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is all set to go on sale next month, and the German automaker recently opened the order books for the upcoming SUV. With bookings open, Volkswagen has revealed details about the Tiguan R-Line for India, including the engine specifications and colours available.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and powering the SUV will be the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission that will send power to all four wheels via the 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. The Tiguan R-Line can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 229 kmph.

The new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will get a 10.25-inch digital console and a larger 12.9-inch freestanding infotainment display

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Colourways

Furthermore, Volkswagen India has confirmed the new Tiguan R-Line will arrive in India in six colourways - Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Oyster Silver Metallic.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Features

To be sold in a single fully-loaded trim, the Tiguan R-Line will get all the bells and whistles, comprising a 10.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sports front seats, ambient lighting, and more. Other creature comforts include dual-zone climate control with the controls integrated into the touchscreen unit, a drive selector, and Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) systems with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Expected Price

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is slated for launch on April 14, 2025, and that’s when prices will be disclosed. Expect the model to be priced around the ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, which should pit it against full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X, as well as entry-level luxury SUVs like the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

