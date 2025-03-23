Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India. Here's what this V12 Grand Tourer gets

The British luxury carmaker’s flagship offering, the Aston Martin Vanquish has been launched in India, starting at ₹8.85 crore, ex-showroom. Aston Martin revived the Vanquish model after a long wait of 6 years and making its global debut in September 2024. The supercar will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per year. Here’s what the flagship offering brings to the table.

1 Design The new Aston Martin Vanquish features a more expansive stance with sculpted bodywork and signature grille flanked by teardrop headlamps. It shares its aluminium chassis with the DB12 and Vantage, but it's longer now with an extended front end. Key design features include bigger carbon-fibre fender strakes, 21-inch forged wheels and bespoke Pirelli tyres, and a graphic rear with quad exhausts, an aerodynamic diffuser, and a full-width 'Shield' panel spanning the tail-lights.

2 Chassis The Aston Martin Vanquish gains a 75 per cent improvement in lateral stiffness over the DBS 770 Ultimate due to strengthened underbody stiffening components. The wheelbase is 80 mm longer, and a more rigid engine cross member boosts torsional rigidity and lateral stiffness. Its Bilstein DTX dampers are also tailor-tuned for the Vanquish working in tandem with wider anti-roll bars to enhance chassis roll stiffness.

3 Features The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has a panoramic sunroof with UV protection, new LED DRLs, and matrix LED headlights. The cabin features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with complete connectivity options and a fully digital driver's display of the same size.

4 Engine The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine generates 823 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 344 kmph. The ZF's 8-speed automatic transmission transfers power to the rear wheels.

5 Price The Aston Martin Vanquish is ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom) and comes without optional extras. Customers can customize their vehicle with carbon fibre kits, bespoke paint finishes, and luxury interior materials such as leather, Alcantara, and wood. Production is limited to less than 1,000 units annually, and the Vanquish is now available for booking, with deliveries to commence soon.

