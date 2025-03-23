HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Aston Martin Vanquish Launched In India. Here's What This V12 Grand Tourer Gets

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India. Here's what this V12 Grand Tourer gets

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2025, 08:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Aston Martin Vanquish will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per year.
2025 Aston Martin Vanquish
The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has been launched in India starting at ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom).
2025 Aston Martin Vanquish
The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has been launched in India starting at ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom).

The British luxury carmaker’s flagship offering, the Aston Martin Vanquish has been launched in India, starting at 8.85 crore, ex-showroom. Aston Martin revived the Vanquish model after a long wait of 6 years and making its global debut in September 2024. The supercar will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per year. Here’s what the flagship offering brings to the table.

1 Design

The new Aston Martin Vanquish features a more expansive stance with sculpted bodywork and signature grille flanked by teardrop headlamps. It shares its aluminium chassis with the DB12 and Vantage, but it's longer now with an extended front end. Key design features include bigger carbon-fibre fender strakes, 21-inch forged wheels and bespoke Pirelli tyres, and a graphic rear with quad exhausts, an aerodynamic diffuser, and a full-width 'Shield' panel spanning the tail-lights.

2 Chassis

The Aston Martin Vanquish gains a 75 per cent improvement in lateral stiffness over the DBS 770 Ultimate due to strengthened underbody stiffening components. The wheelbase is 80 mm longer, and a more rigid engine cross member boosts torsional rigidity and lateral stiffness. Its Bilstein DTX dampers are also tailor-tuned for the Vanquish working in tandem with wider anti-roll bars to enhance chassis roll stiffness.

3 Features

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has a panoramic sunroof with UV protection, new LED DRLs, and matrix LED headlights. The cabin features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with complete connectivity options and a fully digital driver's display of the same size.

4 Engine

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine generates 823 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 344 kmph. The  ZF's 8-speed automatic transmission transfers power to the rear wheels.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin DB11
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.29 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Vanquish (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vanquish
Engine Icon5203 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.85 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Db12 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin DB12
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.59 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.76 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
Engine Icon3855 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
5 Price

The Aston Martin Vanquish is  8.85 crore (ex-showroom) and comes without optional extras. Customers can customize their vehicle with carbon fibre kits, bespoke paint finishes, and luxury interior materials such as leather, Alcantara, and wood. Production is limited to less than 1,000 units annually, and the Vanquish is now available for booking, with deliveries to commence soon.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2025, 08:26 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.