Auto recap, March 3: Volkswagen Golf GTI & Tiguan R Line India launch, Hyundai Creta new trim, Ola Electric job cut…

The Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-line have been confirmed for the Indian market. The carmaker stated that the two new carlines will be introduced in the early second quarter of 2025. It is expected that the new models will make their debut during the company’s annual conference, which normally takes place in May or June. The current lineup of Volkswagen in India consists of the models like Virtus, Taigun and the Tiguan. The carmaker reported that it saw a three per cent growth in sales volumes from January to February 2025 as compared to the same period last year. Here’s what to expect from the new upcoming models.

The Hyundai Creta lineup has been updated with new variants and features for the 2025 model year. The new update brings in two new variants - EX (O) and the SX Premium, while the company has added new features to the top end SX(O) trim level. The new Hyundai Creta EX(O) sits above the EX trim level and has been priced at ₹12.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol option and ₹14.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel one. Meanwhile, the IVT transmission options for the petrol variant and automatic transmission for the diesel engine of the variant have been priced at ₹14.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The SX Premium trim sits in between the SX and the SX (O) trim level, has been priced at ₹16.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual transmission option. While the IVT option with the petrol engine has been priced at ₹17.68 lakh(ex-showroom). The diesel range for the Creta SX Premium variant starts at ₹17.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite range has now become E20 compatible. The Japanese carmaker has announced that the 1.0L naturally aspirated BR10 petrol engine powering the Magnite is now E20 compliant. Meanwhile, the turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, which also powers the Nissan Magnite, was already E20 compatible. The naturally aspirated engine generates 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine delivers 98 bhp and can produce up to 160 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated variant is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). In contrast, the turbocharged engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is planning to lay off over a thousand employees and contract workers. According to a report by Bloomberg, the EV maker has decided to cut jobs in an effort to aim for more profit. Ola Electric has not reacted to this development yet. The EV maker had earlier laid off around 500 employees last year. Ola Electric, which launched its maiden IPO last year, is currently witnessing a slowdown in sales with around 25,000 units sold last month.

