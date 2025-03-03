Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line to be launched in India soon. Here's when to expect

The Volkswagen go lf GTI and the Tiguan R-line have been confirmed for the Indian market. In an official statement released by the carmaker, it is stated that the two new carlines will be introduced in the early second quarter of 2025. It is expected that the new models will make their debut during the company’s annual conference which normally takes place in May or June.

The current lineup of Volkswagen India consists of the Virtus, Taigun and the Tiguan. The carmaker reported that it saw a 3 per cent growth in sales volumes from January to February 2025 as compared to the same period last year. Here’s what to expect from the new upcoming models.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI has remained a globally acclaimed car because of its dynamic handling over the generation. In India, the updated version of the eight gen model will be introduced. Under the hood, it will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission, delivering 265 HP. The hot hatch is claimed to go from a stand still in 5.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The hot hatch will come equipped with 18-inch Richmond diamond-cut alloy wheels, a more aggressive bumper design, signature tartan-patterned seat upholstery, and a GTI-specific steering wheel. First revealed in April 2024, this version aims to enhance the Golf GTI’s legacy with a blend of power and distinctive styling.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

Volkswagen is set to introduce a new variant of the Tiguan, the R Line, which will bring a sportier appeal to the SUV. Originally launched in 2021, the Tiguan is now receiving an upgrade with this dynamic version. The Tiguan R Line will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, producing 190 HP and 320 Nm of torque. Design enhancements include larger air intake channels and a revised front bumper, while most elements will remain similar to the current second-generation model available in global markets.

