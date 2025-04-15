HT Auto
Volkswagen Golf GTI spotted in India ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2025, 09:26 AM
  • Volkswagen Golf GTI will come with 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned for 245 bhp and 370 Nm.
Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold only through online channels. (Facebook/Akshay Kulkarni)
Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold only through online channels.

Volkswagen recently launched the Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market. The next launch from the manufacturer will be Golf GTI and now the hot hatchback has been spotted on our Indian roads. The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and it will be brought to India in limited numbers only.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2025, 09:26 AM IST

