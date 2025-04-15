Volkswagen Golf GTI spotted in India ahead of launch
- Volkswagen Golf GTI will come with 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned for 245 bhp and 370 Nm.
Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold only through online channels.
Volkswagen recently launched the Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market. The next launch from the manufacturer will be Golf GTI and now the hot hatchback has been spotted on our Indian roads. The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and it will be brought to India in limited numbers only.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
First Published Date: 15 Apr 2025, 09:26 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week