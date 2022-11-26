Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: What’s different?

The Toyota Innova HyCross was unveiled in India earlier this week and the third generation of Innova comes with plenty of upgrades. For starters, the model is radically different when compared to the Innova Crysta and is built on a monocoque chassis. It also gets a petrol-hybrid engine, a first for the Innova and the MPV segment in India. Then there’s the tech-laden cabin that promises to make the model more luxurious and comfortable than before. But here’s the good part, the Innova Crysta will continue to be on sale alongside the new Innova Hycross and that too with the diesel version set to make a comeback next year. So, if you are looking to bring home the Innova soon, here’s what’s different between the HyCross and the Crysta.

The Toyota Innova HyCross gets a crossover design language and looks bolder too

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Design

The Innova HyCross sports a more crossover design when compared to the Innova Crysta. The model looks bolder with the large trapezoidal grille flanked by LED DRLs on either side. The front is more upright and gives the model a bolder look than before. The Crysta also gets a trapezoidal grille that gets a narrower nose while the chrome accents surround the headlamps. The projector lens headlamps on the Crysta have been replaced by all-LED units on the HyCross, while the indicators are integrated in the bumper. The fog lamps continue to be placed lower in the bumper on both models.

The profile on the Innova Crysta appears taller and the model also rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. In contrast, the Innova HyCross uses 18-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec versions, while the pure-petrol variants get 16-inch steel wheels. A 17-inch alloy option is available on the base hybrid version. In profile, the HyCross clearly shows off its longer wheelbase and overall length but also manages to hide its visual bulk. The C-pillar and quarter-glass are completely redesigned for a more SUV-like appearance, while the rear fender gets a muscular crease for more heft to the design.

The Toyota Innova Crysta will continue to be on sale alongside the Innova HyCross

At the rear, the HyCross gets a slightly raked windshield coupled with a roof spoiler for a sporty look. The blacked-out wraparound LED taillights look modern and connected by a subtle chrome bar in the centre. The all-black rear bumper further adds a butch look to the MPV, while the tailgate itself is now electrically operable. The Innova Crysta, on the other hand, gets a more upright rear profile. The L-shaped taillights continue to look nice while the body-coloured bumper looks good too. That said, the Crysta gets a higher loading-lip when compared to the Innova HyCross.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Dimensions

With respect to dimensions, the Innova HyCross measures 4,735 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width and 1,795 mm in height. This makes it about 20 mm longer and wider than the Crysta, while the height remains the same. However, the big change comes to the wheelbase that’s now 100 mm longer and measures 2,850 mm. The monocoque chassis has helped liberate more room in the cabin, especially with shorter overhangs on the MPV. The cab forward design manages to pack more legroom in the second and third rows, while boasting a boot capacity of 991 litres with the second and third row folded. That’s actually less than the Crysta that offered 1128 litres of space with the two rows folded.

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a more premium cabin with a radically different design

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Cabin

The cabin has been given a complete overhaul on the HyCross. The cabin either be had in all-black or a dual-tone black and tan colour scheme. The dashboard layout is all-new as well with a floating touchscreen infotainment system while the climate control system sits right below. The gearshift lever has been integrated into the centre console and that liberates more room in the cabin too. The instrument console is equally new with an 8-inch MID unit. The big update also comes in the second row with the new Ottoman seats that bring electrically adjustable calf support and reclining function. The Crysta only gets captain seats in the top variants, albeit they are very comfortable on their own.

The Toyota Innova HyCross is more tech-friendly over the Innova Crysta and there's plenty of soft-touch materials too

The HyCross also gets better legroom in the second and third rows but the headroom has taken a hit with the addition of a panoramic sunroof. The Innova Crysta’s cabin will come across as roomier between both models. The HyCross though has easier ingress and egress over the Crysta. To be fair, the Innova Crysta has always been comfortable in the same department.

The Toyota Innova HyCross gets Ottoman seats in the second row which will be particularly liked over long drives

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Features

The Innova Crysta gravely missed out on features, which the Toyota Innova HyCross manages to address. The infotainment system packs wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the Crysta only got it with the facelift but wired. The Crysta also got a more conventional instrument console with a basic MID unit, which has been completely replaced on the Hycross. The steering wheel also appears to be smaller on the HyCross with a more car-like driving posture, while the paddle-shifters are a segment-first on the hybrid version.

The Toyota Innova HyCross is also the first MPV in the country to get Toyota Sense or Level 2 ADAS, which brings features like radar cruise control, auto high beam, lane departure assist, pre-collision system, blind-spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and more. The model comes with six airbags, while there’s also connected car technology with over 65 features, all of which is missing out on the Innova Crysta.

The Innova HyCross is more powerful and also more fuel efficient in the hybrid version returning a claimed 21.1 kmpl

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Engine Specifications

The Toyota Innova HyCross gets the option of a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine tuned for 172 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with only a CVT unit. The top variants though get the 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine with 183 bhp and 206 Nm, paired with the e-drive transmission. Both send power to the front wheels. In comparison, the Toyota Innova Crysta gets the 2.4-litre diesel engine with 147 bhp and 343 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. There’s also the 2.7-litre petrol engine belting out 164 bhp and 245 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Crysta is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis and sends power to the rear wheels, unlike the HyCross.

The popular Toyota Innova Crysta diesel returns next year and will be sold alongside the HyCross

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Fuel Efficiency

The Innova HyCross is the most fuel-efficient offering in the Innova family so far. The hybrid version returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl, which is substantially higher than the 10.6 kmpl (ARAI certified) on the Innova Crysta petrol and 15.30 kmpl (ARAI certified) on the diesel version. Toyota has not revealed fuel efficiency numbers for the pure-petrol HyCross.

Bookings for the new Innova HyCross are now open for ₹50,000 and sales will begin by mid-January 2023. Toyota will also bring the Innova Crysta diesel back to the market next year while the petrol version continues to be on sale. We expect prices to be announced sometime next month. What are your thoughts on the new Innova HyCross. Do reach out on our social handles to let us know.

