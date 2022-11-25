New-generation Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled for India. Bookings open

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled the new-generation Innova Hycross in India just days after its global debut in Indonesia. The all-new Toyota Innova Hycross is a complete departure from the current generation Innova Crysta, moving to a monocoque platform and a petrol-hybrid engine for the first time. There is no diesel on offer. The model gets more SUV-like proportions while being high on comfort and tech too. The bookings of Innova Hycross have begun and deliveries will become in mid-January. It will be sold in 2 petrol variants and 3 hybrid variants.

The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before. The bold and wide grille flanked by LED headlamps with DRLs. The bumper gets wide air intakes that add to the muscular appearance. Compared to the Crysta, the new Hycross gets a more sloping roofline that masks the visual heft of the MPV and gives it a slightly sharp appearance. In terms of proportions, the model measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,795 mm in height. It also comes with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm and a ground clearance of 185 mm. The new Innova Hycross is now based on a new monocoque chassis, which is a big departure from the ladder-on-frame construction that’s traditionally underpinned the people mover. The monocoque construction will help aid in losing 200 kg of weight, improved handling, lesser body roll and more.

The cabin gets a complete overhaul as well with a new dashboard layout including a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the There’s also reclining rear seats, dual-tone brown and black interior, cup holders and a tray for the second-row occupants, ventilated seats, powered tailgate, mood lighting, optional six-seater variant with captain seats, panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents, and a new instrument console with a coloured MID. The Innova Hycross will come with Toyota Safety Sense which is basically ADAS features. Moreover, the MPV will come with six airbags. This is also Toyota's first car in India to get the driver assistance system.

The big update also comes in the form of the powertrain on the new petrol-hybrid engine on the Toyota Innova Hycross. While the diesel engine has always been the MPV's most popular choice, the new-gen version ditches it completely for the newly developed 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor. The fuel efficiency of the Innova Hycross is rated at 21.1 kmpl as per ARAI, this means a driving range of 1097 km on a full tank.

