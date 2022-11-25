Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel to make a comeback, bookings to open soon

Earlier this year, Toyota stopped accepting new bookings for the diesel engine of the Innova Crysta. Now, at the unveiling event of the Innova Hycross, Toyota announced that they would soon be opening bookings for the Innova Crysta's diesel engine once again. This was confirmed by Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and MD, Kirloskar Systems. The manufacturer stopped accepting bookings of the Innova Crysta because of long waiting periods.

Toyota used a 2.4-litre diesel engine for the Innova Crysta. It produced 150 Ps of max power and 360 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

As of now, the Innova Crysta is being sold only with a petrol engine. It is a 2.7-litre unit that produces a max power output of 166 Ps and 245 Nm of peak torque. It also uses the same gearboxes as the diesel engine.

Now, Toyota has unveiled the Innova Hyryder which is the new generation of the Innova. The Innova Crysta will stay on sale alongside the new Innova Hycross. However, the Hycross is positioned as a premium product and could cost substantially more than the Innova Crysta. The bookings for the Innova Hycross have opened for a token amount of ₹50,000 and the deliveries will begin in mid-January.

The Innova Hycross comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. When mated to a hybrid system, it produces 186 Ps of max power whereas, without the hybrid system, it is rated for 174 Ps. Both the engines come mated to automatic transmissions only. The Innova Hycross will be sold in 2 petrol variants and 3 hybrid variants. The hybrid engine of the Innova Hycross is rated at 21.1 kmpl as per ARAI, this means a driving range of 1097 km on a full tank.

