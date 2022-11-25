HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel To Make A Comeback, Bookings To Open Soon

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel to make a comeback, bookings to open soon

Earlier this year, Toyota stopped accepting new bookings for the diesel engine of the Innova Crysta. Now, at the unveiling event of the Innova Hycross, Toyota announced that they would soon be opening bookings for the Innova Crysta's diesel engine once again. This was confirmed by Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and MD, Kirloskar Systems. The manufacturer stopped accepting bookings of the Innova Crysta because of long waiting periods.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 12:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the recently unveiled Innova Hycross.
Toyota Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the recently unveiled Innova Hycross.
Toyota Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the recently unveiled Innova Hycross.
Toyota Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the recently unveiled Innova Hycross.

Toyota used a 2.4-litre diesel engine for the Innova Crysta. It produced 150 Ps of max power and 360 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : New-generation Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled for India. Bookings open

As of now, the Innova Crysta is being sold only with a petrol engine. It is a 2.7-litre unit that produces a max power output of 166 Ps and 245 Nm of peak torque. It also uses the same gearboxes as the diesel engine.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Now, Toyota has unveiled the Innova Hyryder which is the new generation of the Innova. The Innova Crysta will stay on sale alongside the new Innova Hycross. However, the Hycross is positioned as a premium product and could cost substantially more than the Innova Crysta. The bookings for the Innova Hycross have opened for a token amount of 50,000 and the deliveries will begin in mid-January.

The Innova Hycross comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. When mated to a hybrid system, it produces 186 Ps of max power whereas, without the hybrid system, it is rated for 174 Ps. Both the engines come mated to automatic transmissions only. The Innova Hycross will be sold in 2 petrol variants and 3 hybrid variants. The hybrid engine of the Innova Hycross is rated at 21.1 kmpl as per ARAI, this means a driving range of 1097 km on a full tank.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Innova Crysta MPV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city