Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings begin, will unveil on July 5th

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they have started accepting bookings for Invicto. The new MPV will be the manufacturer's flagship product which means it will be the most expensive vehicle in the lineup. Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Invicto on 5th July. It will be going against Toyota Innova Hycross with which it shares its underpinnings.