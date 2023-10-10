Five cars in India with LED headlamps under 10 lakh

LED headlamp has become one of the key features of a large number of modern cars. The LED headlamps come with a host of benefits. While they enhance the illumination ensuring better visibility of the road for the driver in dark conditions resulting in better safety, the LED lights enhance the style quotient of the cars as well. Besides that, LED lights also consume less power compared to conventional halogen bulbs. In India premium high-end cars used to come equipped with this feature. However, with consumer preference and demand evolving rapidly for new and advanced features driven by fresh technology, mass-market car manufacturers too have started offering LED headlamps in their cars.

With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, many auto manufacturers in the mass market segment have started offering their cars under ₹10 lakh with LED headlamps. Here are some of the cars available in the Indian market with LED headlamps and priced under ₹10 lakh.