HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Swift To Hyundai I20: Five Cars In India Under 10 Lakh With Led Headlamps

Five cars in India with LED headlamps under 10 lakh

LED headlamp has become one of the key features of a large number of modern cars. The LED headlamps come with a host of benefits. While they enhance the illumination ensuring better visibility of the road for the driver in dark conditions resulting in better safety, the LED lights enhance the style quotient of the cars as well. Besides that, LED lights also consume less power compared to conventional halogen bulbs. In India premium high-end cars used to come equipped with this feature. However, with consumer preference and demand evolving rapidly for new and advanced features driven by fresh technology, mass-market car manufacturers too have started offering LED headlamps in their cars.

With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, many auto manufacturers in the mass market segment have started offering their cars under 10 lakh with LED headlamps. Here are some of the cars available in the Indian market with LED headlamps and priced under 10 lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Swift and Ignis and Baleno and Amaze
Several cars positioned under ₹10 lakh slab now come equipped with LED headlamps, a premium feature previously seen only in high-end cars.
Swift and Ignis and Baleno and Amaze
Several cars positioned under ₹10 lakh slab now come equipped with LED headlamps, a premium feature previously seen only in high-end cars.
1Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the most popular cars in India since its launch in the country. The upmarket hatchback is not only a key revenue churner for Maruti Suzuki but also one of the bestselling cars across segments. The ZXI+ trim of Swift comes with LED headlamps and is priced at 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

2Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 is the South Korean automaker's only premium hatchback in India. The Hyundai i20 comes with a sharp design and a wide range of features. This stylish premium hatchback's Asta variant comes equipped with LED headlamps and comes priced at 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

3Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the automaker's offering in the premium hatchback segment. Besides carrying an eye-catching curvy design, the car also has loads of features onboard and one of them is the LED headlamp, which is available from the Zeta trim, which comes priced at 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

4Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Ignis is a micro-SUV-themed car from Maruti Suzuki. Sold through the automaker's premium Nexa retail network, the Ignis is one of the most underrated cars in India. Despite being a practical and well-equipped car, the Ignis doesn't grab the attention of many buyers. It comes equipped with LED headlamps in the top-end Alpha trim, which is priced at 7.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 5.39 - 7.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
5Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze is the Japanese carmaker's answer in the compact sedan segment, a category that is losing its charm fast despite coming blending the practicality of hatchbacks with the style and comfort of sedans. The Amaze gets LED headlamps in its top-end VX trim, which is priced at 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.