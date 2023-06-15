HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Says Bookings For Jimny Jumps Post Price Reveal, Focus Now On Production

Maruti says bookings for Jimny jumps post price reveal, focus now on production

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the latest SUV from the company in India and is making some very big promises. Essentially the first-ever lifestyle SUV from Maruti Suzuki, the Jimny may trace its global roots back several decades even as it hopes for a firm footing in India. The Jimny pricing starts at 12.74 lakh and goes up to 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 12:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.05 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in six trim options and is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment. Notably, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The 5-door version of the vehicle offers more cabin space than its three-door twin. The two-door version of the Jimny was already being manufactured in the country but only for export to select markets.
Maruti had launched the first-generation Jimny in global markets in 1970 and it has since then been appreciated for its rugged character. It is built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension. This gives it a bold character and off-road capabilities.
The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.
Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.
As far as the colour options are considered, the Maruti Jimny comes with a plethora of options. It is offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options such as Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray and Pearl Artic White.
When you get inside a Maruti Jimny, you'll find an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and semi-digital driver display, among other things. While storage space has been kept minimal, you'll find a grab handle on the dashboard.
The Jimny SUV will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network of Maruti Suzuki and comes as a lifestyle off-roader and directly competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.
Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against Mahindra Thar. The former comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.74 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.05 lakh while Thar is available comes priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.87 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.78 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh.
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.05 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in six trim options and is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment. Notably, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the SUV.
1/9
Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of 12.74 lakh and goes up to 15.05 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in six trim options and is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment. Notably, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The 5-door version of the vehicle offers more cabin space than its three-door twin. The two-door version of the Jimny was already being manufactured in the country but only for export to select markets.
2/9
Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The 5-door version of the vehicle offers more cabin space than its three-door twin. The two-door version of the Jimny was already being manufactured in the country but only for export to select markets.
Maruti had launched the first-generation Jimny in global markets in 1970 and it has since then been appreciated for its rugged character. It is built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension. This gives it a bold character and off-road capabilities.
3/9
Maruti had launched the first-generation Jimny in global markets in 1970 and it has since then been appreciated for its rugged character. It is built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension. This gives it a bold character and off-road capabilities.
The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.
4/9
The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.
Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.
5/9
Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.
As far as the colour options are considered, the Maruti Jimny comes with a plethora of options. It is offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options such as Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray and Pearl Artic White.
6/9
As far as the colour options are considered, the Maruti Jimny comes with a plethora of options. It is offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options such as Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray and Pearl Artic White.
When you get inside a Maruti Jimny, you'll find an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and semi-digital driver display, among other things. While storage space has been kept minimal, you'll find a grab handle on the dashboard.
7/9
When you get inside a Maruti Jimny, you'll find an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and semi-digital driver display, among other things. While storage space has been kept minimal, you'll find a grab handle on the dashboard.
The Jimny SUV will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network of Maruti Suzuki and comes as a lifestyle off-roader and directly competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.
8/9
The Jimny SUV will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network of Maruti Suzuki and comes as a lifestyle off-roader and directly competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.
Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against Mahindra Thar. The former comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.74 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.05 lakh while Thar is available comes priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.87 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.78 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
9/9
Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against Mahindra Thar. The former comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from 12.74 lakh to 15.05 lakh while Thar is available comes priced between 13.87 lakh and 16.78 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the Jimny SUV. And Maruti Suzuki has pinned a lot of hopes on the model even though it now boasts of a diverse SUV portfolio which includes Fronx and Brezza on the one end and the Grand Vitara on the other. Bookings for the Jimny were opened in January when the model was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and the company now claims it has seen an increase in reservation orders post price reveal.

TrimPrice (ex-showroom)
Zeta MT 12.74 lakh
Alpha MT 13.69 lakh
Alpha MT (DT) 13.85 lakh
Zeta AT 13.94 lakh
Alpha AT 14.89 lakh
Alpha AT (DT) 15.05 lakh

Speaking to HT Auto, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) explained how the priority is to ensure quicker delivery schedules to customers. “We now have more than 31,000 bookings for the Jimny. We announced the prices on the 7th (June) and post that, we have seen there is a jump in the booking pattern," he said. “Prior to the price announcement, we were getting bookings at the rate of about 92 per day. But now, after the price announcement, we are getting at around 150 per day. So in that sense, it (pricing) has been well accepted and we are now looking at ramping up the production to be able to deliver the vehicles as quickly as possible."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters a space where Mahindra Thar has been dominating ever since the model was updated in November of 2020. There has now been a raging debate around the pricing of the two lifestyle SUV models even though while Thar has 4x2 and a 4x4 versions, all of Jimny variants offer 4x4 capabilities. Maruti points to this - among other key factors - to highlight that the Jimny pricing is absolutely on point. “We debated a lot on the pricing aspect. (But) One thing which was clear to us was that if you want to preserve the inherent brand value of the Jimny, and it's a legacy built over so many years, we had to have only a four wheel drive option," said Srivastava. “All Jimnys are 4x4 and of course in India, all are five-door versions."

Srivastava further explains that the reason for the spurt in bookings post price reveal of the Jimny could point to how customers are weighing the value proposition - among other factors - of the vehicle. “The Jimny buyer is an experienced car buyer who already owns at least one other car - whether a Maruti or something else."

Expansion and diversification of Maruti SUV models

Maruti Suzuki has minced no words in underlining its ambitions of dominating the SUV space in the country, eyeing a 50 per cent market share in the body type segment by end of this year. And most of the SUV models - barring Brezza - are relatively new.

But what about the risk from cannibalisation? No risk, if Maruti officials are to be believed. “The Jimny is a niche product, there is a clear distinction between those who are eyeing Jimny and others looking at our other SUVs. We believe that there will be very little cannibalization," says Srivastava.

So is the unwavering focus on only SUVs and the upcoming Innova-based MPV called Invicto? “We already have a very good connect with first-time car buyers. For entry hatches, our market share is 90 per cent. The thing is, the category itself should grow. We will retain our position and market share in that segment while we make forays into the other segments and try to gain market share from there because the market has shifted to some of the other product categories like the SUVs."

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city