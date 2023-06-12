HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Engage Mpv To Be The Next Big Launch In India: Key Facts And Expectations

Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV to be the next big launch in India: Key expectations

Maruti Suzuki is working on its next big product, Engage, a seven-seater MPV. The upcoming Engage MPV is slated to launch on July 5, and it will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Upon launch, likely to be priced at around 25 lakh, this MPV will be the most expensive model from Maruti Suzuki ever. It would be touted as a premium product and likely to be sold through the Nexa retail network.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Engage will be a seven-seater MPV, and it will be based on Toyota Innova Hycross, slated for launch on July 5.
Maruti Suzuki Engage will be a seven-seater MPV, and it will be based on Toyota Innova Hycross, slated for launch on July 5.

Maruti Suzuki has already teased the Engage MPV through a teaser image, which gave us a brief idea about the silhouette of the upcoming car. As it looks, the MPV would be a premium product focusing on urban customers, while the teaser's silhouette also indicates that the car will bear a similar styling as the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Also Read : Buying Maruti Suzuki Jimny? Here are some amazing places to take it for off-roading

Here are key things to expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage seven-seater MPV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Engage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Engage
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-trail
₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

First Maruti Suzuki model under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership

The upcoming Engage MPV is going to be the first product with a Maruti Suzuki badge under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership. Under this partnership, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor have already shared two products, which are sold with the Toyota badge. These are the Toyota Glanza, based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The upcoming Engage MPV will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the more premium version of the Innova Crysta.

Expect a similar but tweaked design

Just like Toyota's Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder come with an identical design to their Maruti Suzuki counterparts, the upcoming Engage MPV, too, would follow the same path. However, as the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder come with tweaked front fascias, the Engage too would follow the same.

Petrol and hybrid powertrain

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Expect the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV too to come equipped with the same powertrain options. The MPV is expected to share the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with the Maruti Suzuki Engage. This engine is available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is good to churn out 183.72 bhp of peak power at 6,600 rpm and 188 Nm of peak torque between 4,398 rpm and 5,196 rpm. The petrol-only model returns 16.13 kmpl of fuel economy, while the hybrid variant offers 23.24 kmpl mileage. Expect the figures to remain the same in the Maruti Suzuki Engage.

A premium product rivalling tough competitors

Maruti Suzuki Engage will join the automaker's Ertiga and XL6 MPVs that are already on sale. Expected to be priced at around 25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV will compete with rivals like Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, among others.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city