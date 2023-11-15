Maruti Suzuki Brezza is among most popular compact SUVs in India. Here's why
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular compact SUVs in India. The SUV was first launched in India as Vitara Brezza and it was Maruti Suzuki's first attempt in the segment. Now, evolved into Brezza, the car comes as one of the leading revenue churners for the automaker and sits in a segment that has been witnessing a massive influx of new models from various auto companies in the face of rapidly rising demand and ever-increasing sales. In fact, the Indian market that has been traditionally known as dominated by the small cars and hatchbacks is now led by the SUVs.
Despite the steep competition from the rivals from other automakers including Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger etc, what makes the Maruti Suzuki Brezza popular? Here's an introspection to the reasons behind the popularity of the compact SUV.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV comes containing a good blend of features, performance, fuel efficiency, and practicality. All of these make the SUV a value-for-money car.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a boxy SUV stance, while at the same time, being a compact car it is easy to manoeuvre in the dense city traffic. Also, its compactness makes it easy to park in tight spaces, which is a common thing in urban areas. At the same time, good ground clearance ensures it can easily tackle rough patches and potholes.
The Brezza comes with a spacious cabin that offers a comfortable riding experience to the occupants, while at the same time ample storage space for the luggage they carry. Adding more appeal to the SUV is the host of features, which include an electric sunroof, a head-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging dock, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys audio system etc.
The Brezza comes powered by an upgraded 1.5-litre K15C dual-jet dual VVT petrol engine paired with Smart Hybrid technology. The Smart Hybrid technology ensures better range for the Brezza, while at the same time, reducing the tailpipe emission. The advanced K-Series petrol engine churns out 102 bhp of peak power and 137 Nm maximum torque.
The SUV comes with the options of both manual and automatic gearboxes. The manual gearbox has become more smooth and efficient than before, while on the automatic front, the SUV now comes with a six-speed unit instead of the older car's four-speed automatic transmission. Also, enhancing the appeal of the SUV is a paddle shifter for the automatic variant, which gives it a more premium vibe.
The earlier Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza offered 17.03 kmpl of mileage for the manual and 18.06 kmpl for the automatic variants. The new Brezza comes offering 20.15 kmpl for the manual and 19.80 kmpl for the automatic unit. This improvement in fuel efficiency along with the mild-hybrid setup certainly enhanced its appeal significantly.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available with a CNG option, which makes it more appealing. The demand for CNG cars has been increasing across India amid the rising cost of ownership, sky-high fuel prices etc. The CNG-powered Brezza comes with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance, and impressive fuel efficiency. The Brezza CNG offers 25.51 km/kg mileage, which is a pretty impressive factor for car buyers.
The Brezza is loaded with safety features including six airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill hold assist etc. The SUV is built on an improved TECT Platform and has over 20 safety features, which enhance its appeal to consumers.