Maruti Suzuki Brezza is among most popular compact SUVs in India. Here's why

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular compact SUVs in India. The SUV was first launched in India as Vitara Brezza and it was Maruti Suzuki's first attempt in the segment. Now, evolved into Brezza, the car comes as one of the leading revenue churners for the automaker and sits in a segment that has been witnessing a massive influx of new models from various auto companies in the face of rapidly rising demand and ever-increasing sales. In fact, the Indian market that has been traditionally known as dominated by the small cars and hatchbacks is now led by the SUVs.

Despite the steep competition from the rivals from other automakers including Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger etc, what makes the Maruti Suzuki Brezza popular? Here's an introspection to the reasons behind the popularity of the compact SUV.