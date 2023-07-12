Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV - Quickfire drive review

Invicto is the latest offering from Maruti Suzuki. It is an Innova Hycross-based model
Invicto has the same proportions as the Innova Hycross but sports a different grille and light signatures
The cabin offers a whole lot of space and comes in seven or eight-seat layouts
The feature list includes a 10-inch infotainment screen, all-digital driver display...
...multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and more
The cabin, overall, is not unique even though it is fairly premium
The model comes with a 2.0-litre petrol motor mated to an e-CVT unit. It has great pulling power and is a mile muncher
The suspension is a tad too soft which may make for a slightly jumpy ride experience