Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV - Quickfire drive review

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 12, 2023

Invicto is the latest offering from Maruti Suzuki. It is an Innova Hycross-based model

Invicto has the same proportions as the Innova Hycross but sports a different grille and light signatures

The cabin offers a whole lot of space and comes in seven or eight-seat layouts

The feature list includes a 10-inch infotainment screen, all-digital driver display...

...multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and more

The cabin, overall, is not unique even though it is fairly premium

The model comes with a 2.0-litre petrol motor mated to an e-CVT unit. It has great pulling power and is a mile muncher

The suspension is a tad too soft which may make for a slightly jumpy ride experience
To watch the in-depth drive review of Maruti Suzuki Invicto...
Click Here