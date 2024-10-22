Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Innova Crysta gets dearer by up to 10,000. Check new prices

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 18:46 PM
The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant was introduced earlier this year and is now more expensive by up to ₹10,000

The Toyota Innova Crysta has become more expensive on select variants of up to 10,000. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices on the Innova Crysta GX+ variant, which was introduced to the lineup earlier this year. The prices on other variants - G, GX, VX, and ZX - remain unchanged for now. The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced from 19.99 lakh, going up to 26.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Crysta Price Hike

With the price price applicable with immediate effect, the Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ is now priced at 21.49 lakh for the seven-seater version, and the GX+ eight-seater is priced at 21.54 lakh (ex-showroom). There are no other changes to the popular MPV, which continues to be a strong seller for the automaker.

Also Read : Planning to buy Toyota Innova Hycross? You may have to wait this long

The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant sits between the GX and the VX variants and is the more value-friendly offering

Toyota Innova Crysta GX+: What's Special

The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ brought special exterior and interior upgrades to give it a more plush appearance. The mid-spec variant comes with a silver surround piano black grille and 17-inch diamond-cut alloys. It’s also available in five colour schemes - Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, and Super White.

The Innova Crysta is available only with a diesel engine with power coming from the tried and tested 2.4-litre diesel engine tuned for 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. a 5-speed manual gearbox as the standard model. The MPV manages to hold its own against direct rivals like the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and multi-seater SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.

Also Read : Toyota Rumion Festival Edition Launched. Check what's new

Also Watch: Toyota Rumion: Should you pick this MPV over Maruti Ertiga?

Toyota Festive Season Special Editions

The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to be a strong product for the auto giant and a significant contributor to the brand’s profits. While Toyota has increased prices on the Innova Crysta, it has also rolled out special editions on its more affordable range with festive editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder for the festive Special Editions

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 18:46 PM IST
