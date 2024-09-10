Honda Elevate in crystal black: Images from Japan-spec variant
The Honda Elevate is selling in good numbers with the WR-V badge in the export markets. Honda, in those markets, offers some things including a Pearl
...
The Honda Elevate, sold as the WR-V in the Japanese markets is manufactured in India. However, it misses out on the eye-catching pearl black colour in the Indian markets.
In the images, the Honda Elevate can be seen with a Japan-spec grille and a Crystal Black colour. The front also displays accessories which aren't available for the india markets.
The Japan-spec variant also doesn't feature the i-vtec badge at the rear. An exhaust tip can also be seen in the WR-V. However, there are not too many changes here in comparison to the India-spec Elevate.
The side cladding of on the car is seen painted in silver, whereas in India this is offered in body-colour. The fuel lid also gets an accessory with the name of the vehicle embossed on it, The side skirt protector also adds a rugged look overall to the C-SUV,
A feature very useful for the Indian summers is also offered on the Japanese WR-V. The front windshield has UV & IR cut glass which helps reduce heating inside the cabin.
The accessories on the WR-V are different, the front-grille gets an option to have the Honda logo in black, a thicker chrome lining, a chrome moustache on the lower grille and C-shaped chrome fog lamp garnishes. The front grille itself gets bigger air dam openings than the Elevate does.
The side also gets visors without chrome four the four windows, similar fender badge accessory and chrome door guard protection. The window sill borders get similar chrome treatment like the India variant does.
First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 17:45 PM IST
