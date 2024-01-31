Toyota has stopped deliveries of three of its popular cars in India

Published Jan 31, 2024

The Japanese carmaker has stopped dispatches of Innova Crysta MPV, Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup truck in India

Deliveries of these Toyota cars have been suspended in India due to the irregularities found in their diesel engines

The scandal involving Toyota's diesel engine has affected as many as 10 models globally

A total of three different diesel engines of these Toyota models have been found with quality issues, leading to this situation

Toyota continues to take order for these cars, but has suspended dispatch of the already booked models to the dealers

These three cars - Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Hilux contribute to almost one third of Toyota's total sales in India

Toyota has been accused of doctoring fuel injection in engine output tests to make the engines' torque appear better than it was

This comes as the latest incident in the auto industry as an automaker has been accused of rigging data to provide false information

It is yet to be seen if Toyota's sales performance gets hit by this move
