The Japanese carmaker has stopped dispatches of Innova Crysta MPV, Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup truck in India
Deliveries of these Toyota cars have been suspended in India due to the irregularities found in their diesel engines
The scandal involving Toyota's diesel engine has affected as many as 10 models globally
A total of three different diesel engines of these Toyota models have been found with quality issues, leading to this situation
Toyota continues to take order for these cars, but has suspended dispatch of the already booked models to the dealers
These three cars - Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Hilux contribute to almost one third of Toyota's total sales in India
Toyota has been accused of doctoring fuel injection in engine output tests to make the engines' torque appear better than it was
This comes as the latest incident in the auto industry as an automaker has been accused of rigging data to provide false information
It is yet to be seen if Toyota's sales performance gets hit by this move