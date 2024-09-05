Toyota India introduces a range of services for new buyers under ‘T Care’

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the launch of its new ‘T Care’ initiative that brings a host of value-added services for its new customers. The new T Care initiative brings several pre-purchase and after-sales services under the same umbrella allowing buyers to have an enhanced purchase experience. Here’s what the new Toyota T Care initiative has to offer.

Toyota T Care Services

Under T Care, Toyota India is bringing a range of services including T Deliver. This brings the new car on a flatbed truck to the owner’s final destination. The automaker is also offering T Gloss which brings in-house vehicle detailing services. Up next is the T Web feature that allows customers to digitally purchase Toyota cars.

The Toyota T Gloss Studio will be able offer services like ceramic coating, underbody coating, silencer coating and internal panel protection

Furthermore, the T Care initiative will comprise the T Assist program that brings 24x7 roadside assistance for five years. There’s also T Secure with an extended warranty of an additional two years, while buyers can purchase a pre-paid maintenance package under the T Smile feature. Toyota is also offering timely delivery of service parts under ‘T Saath’, whereas the ‘T Choice’ feature provides multiple service parts choices to the customer.

The after-sales service initiatives also include ‘T Inspect’ wherein the automaker will inspect preowned vehicles during the purchase and sale of used cars, used car financing, a break in insurance renewal and more. Toyota is also offering buying solutions for rural areas under ‘T Sparsh’ which brings expert guidance for vehicle selection and facilitates test drives. The ‘T Serv’ feature offers a multi-brand car service network.

Commenting on the new initiative, Sabari Manohar, Vice President - Sales, Service, and Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Our focus always remains on elevating the customer experience at every touchpoint—before, during, and after the sale. We strive not only to deliver exceptional products and services, but also to foster a deep, lasting connection with our customers throughout their entire ownership experience with Toyota. The newly introduced T Care initiative incorporates a wide array of offerings such as T Deliver, T Gloss, T Assist, T Saath, T Secure, T Choice and more, under a single brand allowing us to deliver seamless and personalized support that addresses the diverse needs of our valued customers across the rural and urban areas. We believe that T CARE will further strengthen our customer connect and fortify their immense trust placed in us over the years, thereby support Toyota’s purpose of becoming a mobility company. Our aim is to ensure a truly satisfying experience for our discerning customers and continue to be the most trusted partner that caters to their ever-evolving mobility needs."

Toyota Touchpoints In India

Toyota India has 685 customer touchpoints nationwide with 360 T Sparsh outlets, which collectively stands at a total of 1045 touchpoints. The company retails a host of offerings from the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Camry, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, and Land Cruiser.

