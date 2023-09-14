Check out Range Rover's latest luxury SUV, the Range Rover Velar

Land Rover recently launched the Velar in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹94.30 lakh ex-showroom.
The luxury manufacturer was already accepting bookings and the deliveries have also started now.
For 2023, Land Rover has updated the Velar's exterior, interior and features
The interior gets two new leather colourways – Caraway and Deep Garnet.
The colours are highlighted by the new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents.
The exterior of the Range Rover Velar has been updated slightly. It now uses a new set of pixel LED headlamps with tweaked LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
The manufacturer has also added two new colour schemes for the exterior. They are Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.
Range Rover Velar comes with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment system which runs on Land Rover's Pivi Pro system that also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
There is also an air purifier, noise cancellation and a wireless charger on offer.