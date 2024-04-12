Toyota HyRyder, HyCross waiting periods reduce. Check how long you need to wait

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross will now have shorter waiting period. The Japanese auto giant has revealed that the time taken to deliver these models to the customers have reduced since March. According to the latest information, waiting period for both the models have gone down below 12 months. The HyRyder SUV and the HyCross MPV are two of the flagship models from Toyota Motor which are offered in both petrol and strong hybrid versions. The HyRyder is also offered with a CNG version.

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross continue to be the two models with the highest waiting period among all other Toyota cars on offer to Indian customers. Models like the Glanza, Hilux and Camry come with just a month's waiting period while deliveries of the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV, launched earlier this month, will start from May.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: Waiting period in April

Toyota Motor has revealed that the quickest time to take home the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV will be around three months depending on the powertrain one chooses. The strong hybrid version of the SUV comes with the shortest waiting time. Earlier, the waiting period stretched to nearly five months. One can drive hone the CNG version of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV within about six months from booking. The mild-hybrid variants of the SUV, which is sold as the Neo Drive version, have the longest waiting period of up to nine months.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Waiting period in April

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV is sold in India with a petrol-only version and with a strong hybrid powertrain. The petrol-only Innova HyCross currently has a waiting period of up to six months. However, the strong hybrid Innova HyCross could take up to a year to get delivered to customers. The waiting period for the HyCross strong hybrid versions extended beyond 12 months earlier. Toyota Innova Crysta, the older version of the popular MPV, also has a waiting period of around six months.

