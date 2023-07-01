HT Auto
HyRyder, HyCross help Toyota Motor increase sales by 19% in June

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has clocked an increase of 19 per cent in sales in June. The carmaker sold 19,608 units, including exports to other countries, last month. Toyota had sold 16,512 units during the same month a year ago. However, the sales has dropped marginally compared to the previous month, In May, Toyota Motor had clocked its best-ever month in terms of sales, clocking more than 20,000 units.

By: HT Auto Desk
01 Jul 2023
Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) drive sales for the carmaker in India.
On Saturday, Toyota Motor shared its monthly sales report. The carmaker said it delivered a total of 18,237 units across India. Exports have also gone up to 1,371 units last month. Toyota attributed the rise in sales to two of its latest flagship modelw - the Urbnan Cruiser HyRyder compact SUV and the Innova HyCross MPV. "Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers," said Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in a statement issued today.

Besides the HyRyder and HyCross, Toyota's other best-selling model includes the Fortuner SUV. The carmaker also sells models like the Camry Hybrid sedan, Vellfire premium MPV and Glanza hatchback, based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The carmaker had also launched the new Hilux lifestyle vehicle recently. Toyota said its facility in currently operational in three shifts to meet increasing demands.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Toyota has been pushing its way forward in the larger SUV and MPV segment while underlining the need for hybrid technology as a stepping stone before electric vehicles take over completely. As such, models like Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross were launched last year. The HyRyder is the technical cousin to Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara SUV. Maruti Suzuki will introduce the rebadged version of the Innova HyCross MPV on July 5.

