Tesla robot likely to break cover tomorrow, would get a job in Giga factories

Tesla plans to employ the humanoid robots at its Giga factories in large numbers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 17:51 PM
A humanoid robot developed by Tesla, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, is expected to break cover on Friday. (via REUTERS)
A humanoid robot developed by Tesla, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, is expected to break cover on Friday.

At this Friday's AI Day in California, Tesla is expected to reveal a working prototype of its much-hyped Optimus humanoid robot. Not only that, but the car brand is also planning to sell its Tesla Bots to companies that are looking to mechanise their workshops. Besides that, expect Tesla Giga factories to employ thousands of them for jobs that Elon Musk describes as dangerous, menial or boring, which are currently carried out by humans. Interestingly, in a recent job listing for programmers on its official website, Tesla wrote that it aims to use thousands of humanoid robots within its factories.

Last year, Tesla announced the Tesla Bot during the AI event through a rendered form with some basic technical specifications. However, this year, the EV major will likely bring the production-ready version of the Tesla Bot.

The Tesla Bot is expected to come with a height of 5.8 inches, weighing 57 kg. It would be able to carry a load of 20.4 kg in its hand, as the previously released specifications of the robot suggest.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously hinted that he aims to automate a whole lot of tasks at the Tesla Giga factories. The humanoid robot of the automaker could perform those tasks, which would eventually help Tesla to increase productivity as well. The automaker is aiming to increase its production capacity significantly. Adding robots to the automaker's workforce would help the company to achieve that goal by maximising the work pace.

Replacing human workers with robots that don’t need lunch breaks, vacations, monthly paychecks, pension contributions, and healthcare packages and never get sick or turn up late will be beneficial for Tesla to increase its profit margin as well.

Tesla is also expected to reveal further details about its autonomous vehicle programme on September 30. The automaker has been working on the FSD beta programme for quite some time, and the finalised version of the software is awaited by the end of 2022.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 17:50 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle
