Tata Harrier, Safari get huge discounts in November. Check how much you can save

If you are planning to buy the Harrier or Safari SUVs from Tata Motors, you can save more than ₹3 lakh over the ex-showroom price of the two models in November. The discount scheme rolled out is to clear unsold units of both the SUVs. Tata had launched the Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs last year. Besides these two models, Tata is also offering heavy discounts on some of its other models like the Punch , Nexon , Tiago , Tigor and Altroz . Here is a quick look at how much you can save to buy these Tata cars.

Tata Harrier (Up to ₹ 3.70 lakh discount)

The rival to SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector was launched in its latest avatar offering updated design and added features to help push up its sales numbers. More than a year since the launch, there are still several units of the Harrier SUV still waiting to be bought. They remain parked at various dealer stockyards as the discount offers are rolled out to attract buyers. While the facelift version of the SUV gets ₹2.70 lakh discount, customers willing to buy older version of the SUV will get maximum benefit of ₹3.70 lakh. The price of the Harrier facelift starts from ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Safari (Up to ₹ 3.70 lakh discount)

The three-row SUV from Tata Motors, rival to the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N among others, is also being offered at similar discount as the Harrier SUV. Priced from ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Safari was launched in its facelift avatar along with the new Harrier. Like the compact sibling, the Safari is also powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can generate 169 bhp of power.

Tata Nexon (Up to ₹ 2.85 lakh discount)

The Nexon has been one of the best-selling SUVs in India for the last couple of years and continues to have high demand among buyers. Yet, there are still several unsold inventory of the model lying at dealer stockyards. The Nexon SUV also received a facelift last year along with the Nexon EV. The unsold stock of Nexon facelift gets up to ₹2.10 lakh discount while the older version of the model gets up to ₹2.85 lakh benefit. The price of the Nexon, rival to Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, starts from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch (Up to ₹ 1.55 lakh discount)

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors is also being offered at discount of more than ₹1.50 lakh this month. The rival to Hyundai Exter and Maruti Fronx comes at a starting price of ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The discount offered on the Punch SUV manufactured in 2023 gets maximum benefit. However, if you are planning to buy a Punch manufactured this year, the discount rate will come down to just ₹20,000.

Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz (Up to ₹ 2.05 lakh discount)

The two hatchbacks Tiago and Altroz, along with the only sedan in Tata's lineup are also offered at discounts of more than ₹2 lakh in November in an attempt clear dealer stockyards of unsold inventories. The massive discount is being offered on the three cars manufactured in 2023. For the models despatched this year, the discount rate goes up to ₹45,000.

