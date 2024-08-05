 Tata Harrier and Safari attract massive discounts. However there's a catch

Tata Motors introduced the updated Harrier and the Safari in 2023.
Now in an attempt to boost the sales numbers, Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Safari and Harrier.
The MY2023 models of the Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are available with major discounts, in an attempt to clear the stock.
The Tata Safari is available with benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh across all variants
The Tata Harrier is available with benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh, depending on the variant
The Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are currently available at a starting price of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Both the Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs come sharing a host of design elements, at exterior and inside the cabin as well.
The Safari and Harrier come powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a torque converter unit on offer as well.
The diesel engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.