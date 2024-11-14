Tata Harrier & Safari updated with new ADAS features and colour options

Indian carmaker, Tata Motors has made updates to its flagship offerings, the Harrier and the Safari . With the new update, both the Tata Harrier and the Safari now get Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) level two features. The updates to the vehicle are made via OTA updates.

With the new update, the Tata Harrier and the Safari get added ADAS features like lane keep assist and auto emergency braking. Both the vehicles already had few ADAS features. These features included traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, rear collision warning and overtaking assist. With the new update, both the SUVs now feature 12 functionalities under their ADAS suite.

Tata Harrier and Safari: Safety features

In terms of safety features, both the Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari come with six airbags as standard with top models getting seven airbags along with 360 degree surround view camera, electronic stability control, emergency call, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake with auto hold and hill hold control.

Interestingly, the Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari were the first models to be tested under Bharat New Car Assessment Programme. While both the models had also scored five star in the Global NCAP crash test, in BNCAP tests the models scored a five star crash test safety rating. Both Tata Harrier and Safari received 30.08 points out of 32 in Adult Protection and 44.54 points out of 49 in Child Protection.

Tata Harrier and Safari: Additional updates

Besides the addition of new ADAS features, the Tata Harrier and the Safari also got an updated colour palette. With the Harrier, while previously, the Ash Grey colour was only available on the base Smart and Pure trims, it has now been added to higher trims including the Adventure and Fearless variants. The Seaweed Green colour which was earlier limited to the Adventure, is now available with the Fearless trim level as well.

The Pebble Grey and Coral Red palettes, earlier confined to higher trims, have trickled down to the Smart and Pure trim. Meanwhile, all Harrier trims get Lunar White, whereas Sunlit Yellow remains a trim-specific offering for the Fearless. The top three trims have the Dark Edition option with the Oberon Black finish.

The Tata Safari colours have also been repositioned. The StarDust Ash and Galactic Sapphire colours are now available on the lower Smart and Pure trims, and the Lunar Slate finish is available on the Adventure and Accomplished trims.

The Supernova Copper colour option, which was exclusive to the Adventure trim level, is now available with the range-topping Accomplished trim as well. All the trims of Safari are offered with the Stellar Frost colour option, and Cosmic Gold is only offered only on the top model. The Safari Dark Edition, like the Harrier, can also be had only with the higher three trims.

