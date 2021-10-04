Tata Punch SUV unveiled, may emerge as all-rounder in affordable package

Tata Punch was officially unveiled on Monday and is gearing up for an India launch on October 20. Tata Motors underlined the growing preference for SUVs in the country and added that Punch SUV would be able to cater to the needs of a vehicle with a solid road presence, feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion.

It is further speculated that at launch, Tata Punch may well have a compelling price point that takes the fight to entry-end of sub-compact SUVs. For now, the bookings are open at ₹21,000 and deliveries will begin post official launch.

Tata Punch exterior styling:

Tata Punch appears to have a large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. The face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels.

Other exterior styling highlights of Tata Punch Dual-tone roof options (White and Black) Door cladding Roof rails

Tata Punch variants:

Punch will be offered in seven colours and four variants - Tata calls it 'Personas'

The first is Pure and it gets dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors, rear flat floor. The colour options available are White and Grey.

Tata Punch Pure Persona highlights.

Then there is Adventure persona. Some of its highlights, over and above what's already on offer in Pure, are 4-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, front and rear power windows and central remote locking.

Tata Punch Adventure Persona highlights.

The third persona is Accomplished which has seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, passive entry, push-button start, six-way height-adjustable seats and cruise control.

Tata Punch Accomplished Persona highlights.

Creative is the fourth persona. It is offered in Red, Blue and dual-tone colour themes. It gets projector head lights and LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology.

Tata Punch Creative Persona highlights.

Tata Punch colour options:

Tata Punch will be offered in seven colour choices and customers will be able to further personalize it with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs.

Tata Punch safety highlights:

A look at the cabin layout of Tata Punch.

Tata Motors underlines the safety credentials of Punch. Based on ALFA-ARC architecture, it gets 187 mm ground clearance (165 mm when fully loaded), 20.3 degree approach angle, 22.2 degree ramp over angle (unladen), Traction Control Mode and has 370 mm water-wading capability. ABS with EBD comes as standard. Brake Sway Control offered for the first time in a Tata car. Punch will come with tyre repair kit.

Other safety highlights of Tata Punch Dual airbags Cornering Safety Control Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function Parametric Alarm System High Tensile Steel in body structure

Tata Punch engine and transmission options:

Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine under the hood with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. Tata Motors is also underlining the addition of augmented AMT with Altitude Terrain mapping. There is also a five-speed manual transmission option.