Want a CNG SUV on budget? Check out Tata Punch iCNG

Tata Motors offers the Punch with a factory-fitted CNG.
It is available only with Pure, Adventure and Accomplished variants.
The engine on duty is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm while running on CNG
Only 5-speed manual gearbox is available with the CNG variant
Tata is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 26.99 km/kg
Tata offers two CNG tanks for a total of 60 litres. What this does is not rob away the boot space of the vehicle.
Tata has added few safety features for the CNG powertrain.
There is leak-detection, thermal incident protection and a microswitch.
The instrument cluster has been revised to show CNG related information. Moreover, there is also a CNG button to change the fuel supply.