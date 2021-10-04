Tata Punch bookings opened for 21,000. Price launch soon

Tata Punch SUV bookings have been opened for customers at an amount of ₹21,000. The SUV broke cover today, while the price of the Punch SUV is all set to be announced in the next few days with the official launch of the car.

Tata will offer Punch in four different trims with several choices to customise the features.

Tata calls these trims Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The carmaker says the trims are designed to address customers with different needs.

Tata will offer Punch in seven colour options, which include Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist and Tornado Blue. Punch will also come in dual-tone exterior colour options which will be exclusive to the top-end Creative trim.

The Pure trim, available only in manual version, will include features like LED indicators, painted bumpers, door and wheel arch claddings, front power windows, tilt steering, 90-degree door opening, rear flat floor and more. It also gets customisable options like a floating 4-inch infotainment screen, four speakers and steering mounted controls. Among the key safety features in this trim are dual airbags, ABD with EBD CSC, Brake Sway Control and RPAS.

Tata Punch will come in four trims, loaded with features and options to customise as well.

The Adventure trim, to be offered in both manual and automatic versions, is meant for the customers who are more enthusiasts in nature. This specific trim will come with A floating 4-inch infotainment system, four speakers with steering mounted controls, USB charging ports, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows for all, anti-glare IRVMs, central remote locking with Flip Key, follow-me-headlamps and much more. As part of its customisation pack, the infotainment system can be upgraded to a 7-inch Harman system, add two tweeters, add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionalities as well as a rear camera.

The Accomplished trim will come loaded with the 7-inch Harman infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear view camera, LED taillamp, fog lamps, 15-inch Hyper Style wheels, push button start and stop function, cruise control and Traction Pro feature (only for automatic variant). The wheels in this trim can be upgraded to the bigger 16-inch diamond cut alloys, add LED DRLs and projector headlamps as part of its customisation option.

Tata Punch SUV trim-wise customisation options.

The top-spec Creative trim, which will come with both manual and automatic variants, will have roof rails, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, auto folding ORVMs, fully automatic temperature control, cooled glove box, rear wiper and defogger, puddle lamps, rear seat armrest and leather steering and gear knobs as standard features. These features will be available along with all the other bells and whistles of the trims below it. Among the customisation pack, Tata will offer its connected car tech called IRA pack for the Creative trim.

Tata Punch is likely to be launched in the next couple of weeks, with the price expected to start around ₹6 lakh.