Tata Motors will unveil the Punch SUV for the Indian car market today. Tata Punch has generated a lot of buzz and could be a viable option for prospective buyers looking for an affordable vehicle with an SUV-ish body style. Additionally, the car could get some off-road capabilities as well courtesy drive modes.

While there is no direct rival for the Tata Punch, it could lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis once launched here. The launch itself is expected later this month as Tata Motors aims to make the most of the festive period in the country.

Tata Punch unveil today live updates: Expected price in India, bookings & features -

*Under the hood is a 1.2 Revotron with Dynapro Technology. Punch goes to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds, takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph.

*Tata Motors underlines the safety credentials of Punch. Based on ALFA-ARC archietcture, it gets 187 mm ground clearance , 20.3 degree approach angle and has 370 mm water-wading capability.

*High ground clearance, commanding view of the road ahead, spaciousness for all passengers, safety and ability to navigate through various terrains - these are the attributes Tata Motors focused on with its SUVs. Company adds there is nothing much currently in the market which offers all of these in a compact overall proportion.

*Tata Motor underlines the growing preference for SUVs in India. The company further points to how the SUV segment has matured and that it is well-placed to reap the benefits.

*Unveil event of Tata Punch gets underway

*Punch underlines the well-established fact that more and more car buyers are preferring an SUV body shape in their next set of wheels. And it is not just in India but in several foreign markets. Yes, small hatchbacks may make more sense to buyers in Japanese and select European markets, especially when it comes to electric vehicles, but the popularity of SUVs elsewhere is only rising with passing time.

*Tata Punch micro SUV is underpinned by the auto manufacturer's latest ALFA-ARC architecture.

*Since it is being positioned as a crossover SUV, Punch is likely to get relatively large wheel arches, black body cladding and a bold face.

*When can you book Tata Punch?

Tata Motors is expected to start accepting bookings for Punch after the unveil today. It is expected that the SUV can be reserved at around ₹20,000 payment at any of the company dealerships.

Tata Punch micro SUV is likely to be offered with multiple terrain modes to make it more capable of tackling different types of road conditions. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@TataMotors_Cars)

*Tata Punch will get a Nexon-like infotainment screen. What does that mean? Well, the Harman system is expected to be the same size as the one found inside Nexon and Altroz. (Read full report here)

* It is already confirmed that Punch will get a dual-tone cabin theme with couloured-accents on the AC vents. There will also be a three=spoked, flat-bottom steering wheel. (More details here)