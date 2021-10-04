Tata Punch SUV unveiled, may emerge as all-rounder in affordable package

Tata Punch was officially unveiled on Monday and is gearing up for an India launch at some point this month. Tata Motors underlined the growing preference for SUVs in the country and added that Punch SUV would be able to cater to the needs of a vehicle with a solid road presence, feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion.

It is further speculated that at launch, Tata Punch may well have a compelling price point that takes the fight to entry-end of sub-compact SUVs.

(Also read: Highlights from Tata Punch unveil event)

Tata Punch exterior styling:

Tata Punch appears to have a large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. The face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Punch safety highlights:

Tata Motors underlines the safety credentials of Punch. Based on ALFA-ARC architecture, it gets 187 mm ground clearance , 20.3 degree approach angle, Traction Control Mode and has 370 mm water-wading capability. ABS with EBD comes as standard. Brake Sway Control offered for the first time in a Tata car. Punch will come with tyre repair kit.

Tata Punch engine and transmission options:

Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine under the hood with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. Tata Motors is also underlining the addition of augmented AMT with Altitude Terrain mapping.