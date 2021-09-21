Tata Punch interior with dual-tone theme teased ahead of launch

Besides these, Tata Punch will also get a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital-analogue instrument cluster, both of which seem to have been sourced from its premium hatchback Altroz. The SUV also gets a multi-function three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, a start-stop button among other features.

Tata Punch is likely to get both manual and automatic transmission options. However, the teaser does not reveal much about the gearbox.

Tata Motors is likely to pack Punch with a lot of features, some of them could be segment-first. The carmaker has confirmed that the Punch will offer multiple terrain modes as well as safety features 'in a bunch’.

Tata Punch micro SUV will be based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). The 2021 Punch micro SUV gets a bold look at the front and the rear with a high stance. It will have LED DRL units flanking the bold-looking pronounced grille and a wide bonnet design. The skid plates will have black claddings and arrow-shaped wrap-around taillights at the rear. The alloy design too looks appealing and the large wheel arches could help it tackle roads less than ideal.

Tata Motors has said that the Punch micro SUV will hit the Indian roads before the festival season comes to a close this year. In all probability, Tata may launch the 2021 Punch before Diwali. When launched, Tata Punch micro SUV take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis.