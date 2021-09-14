Tata Punch showcases its rugged nature in latest teaser ahead of launch

Tata Punch micro SUV is expected to hit the Indian roads soon. Ahead of the launch, Tata Motors is aggressively showcasing the features and capabilities of the Punch, which will be the carmaker's first venture in the micro SUV segment rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

In the latest teaser video, Tata Motors shows how Punch is a capable vehicle to tackle bad roads with ease.

Tata Motors is likely to pack the Punch with multiple terrain modes to make it more capable of tackling different types of road conditions. In the video, Punch is seen running through bad roads with relative ease.

Tata Punch micro SUV is expected to launch around the upcoming festive season. The five-seater SUV is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a turbocharged unit as option, the same one that powers its premium hatchback Altroz or Tiago. The engine is likely to be mated to either a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of producing maximum output of 86 PS and peak torque of 113 Nm.

Tata Motors has already confirmed several other details about the Punch micro SUV. It has claimed that Punch will be one of the safest cars to hit the Indian roads with ‘safety features in a bunch’. It is likely to include safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD among others.

Punch is based on Tata Motors' ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language. As far as the looks are concerned, it gets a high stance like SUVs with LED DRL units along with headlights, a wide bonnet design and a pronounced grille. The chunky skid plates has a big black cladding and arrow-shaped wrap-around taillights at the rear. The design of the alloy wheels also looks appealing with the large wheel arches completing the bold looks on the outside.

