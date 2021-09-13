Tata Motors confirms launch date for Punch micro SUV, rival to Maruti Ignis

Tata Motors has confirmed the launch timeline of its upcoming micro SUV Punch, which will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Replying to one of the users on Twitter, Tata Motors has confirmed that the official launch will happen sometime around Diwali this year.

Tata Motors has said, "Tata Punch, the all-new 5 seater Compact SUV, will be launched in this festive season of 2021." This essentially means that the official launch of Punch will happen before the first week of November, as the festive season ends with Diwali, which is on November 4.

Tata Motors has been actively teasing the new micro SUV for the past few weeks, giving out several details about the Punch ahead of the launch. It has confirmed that the Punch will be packed with a lot of features, some of them being segment-first.

Tata Motors has confirmed that Punch micro SUV will be offered with multiple terrain modes, a feature usually loaded in the cars bigger in size. Tata Motors had also confirmed that Punch will be one of the safest cars to hit the Indian roads with ‘safety features in a bunch’. The Tata cars in recent times have faired impressively in the crash tests conducted by Global NCAP, with Tata Tigor EV being the first electric car from India to score a four-star rating.