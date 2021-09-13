Tigor EV isn't just Nexon EV rival, it will fight compact sedans: Tata Motors

Srivatsa further elaborated that the Indian customer of today is not just someone who would buy any EV that is available. “He won't just buy any EV out there. Tigor EV has a real-world range of over 250 kms but also has space and comfort that can rival many other ICE (internal combustion engine) models. Or even do better."

Tata Motors has tasted success with the Nexon EV and is now hoping to replicate that success with the Tigor EV. Srivatsa isn't much concerned about both cars cannibalizing each others' space in the still small Indian mass EV market and neither is expanding overall market share a priority currently. “ "Focus is more is on expanding the EV market and not so much on expanding the market share because once you reach a 70% market share, a difference between 65% to 70% to 75% is not that great as long as your volumes are not growing," he explained. “By democratizing, by mainstreaming EVs, we want the overall EV basket to grow and within that, we want to have more than a lion's share."

Tata Motors may well be the predator on the prowl when it comes to the mass-market EV segment. Demand for Nexon EV now stands equal to that of Nexon diesel. And with rival OEMs not having much in the sub- ₹15 lakh price bracket yet, it could well auger well.