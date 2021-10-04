Home > Auto > Cars > In pics: Tata Punch comes as a feature-packed offering in compact proportions

In pics: Tata Punch comes as a feature-packed offering in compact proportions

7 Photos . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 12:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch SUV and is gearing up for an India launch likely on October 20. Booking for the SUV have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000 and its deliveries will start immediately after the launch.
1/7Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch SUV and is gearing up for an India launch likely on October 20. Booking for the SUV have been opened for a token amount of 21,000 and its deliveries will start immediately after the launch.
The Punch SUV comes with a feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion. It is being touted as an all-rounder and a compact yet capable SUV. 
2/7The Punch SUV comes with a feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion. It is being touted as an all-rounder and a compact yet capable SUV. 
Tata Punch appears to have large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. Its face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels.
3/7Tata Punch appears to have large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. Its face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels.
As standard, Tata Punch SUV will come with dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors and rear flat floor. 
4/7As standard, Tata Punch SUV will come with dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors and rear flat floor. 
Over and above this, its Adventure persona trim will come with a four-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, and central remote locking. The Accomplished trim comes with seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, among others.
5/7Over and above this, its Adventure persona trim will come with a four-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, and central remote locking. The Accomplished trim comes with seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, among others.
The fourth Persona trim of Tata Punch gets rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology.
6/7The fourth Persona trim of Tata Punch gets rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology.
Under the hood, Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. 
7/7Under the hood, Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. 
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue