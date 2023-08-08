Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch? Which CNG SUV suits your budget?

India has got two new small SUVs which offer CNG technology within a span of few weeks. Hyundai Exter SUV, launched in July is the first in its segment to offer CNG kit. Tata Motors followed up with the Punch SUV with its iCNG technology after a few days. Positioned as budget SUVs, both Exter and Punch CNG offer more bank for the buck for people who are not only looking for an affordable model, but one that also offers higher fuel efficiency at lower cost. Here is a quick comparison to check which CNG SUV offers more for less.

Hyundai launched the Exter CNG SUV at a starting price of ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two variants - S and SX - the price of the Exter CNG SUV goes up to ₹8.96 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Punch CNG is more affordable with a starting price of ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in five variants, the price of the top-end version goes up to ₹9.68 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three Punch CNG variants which are priced close to the Hyundai Exter CNG.

Tata Punch CNG, launched last week, is the more affordable SUV among the two if one chooses the entry-level variant. However, Tata Punch SUV offers less in terms of features compared to its Korean rival Hyundai Exter. However, there is one aspect in which the Punch CNG trumps the Exter. Tata's dual-cylinder tech, which uses two small 30-litre cylinders, offers more usable boot space than usual CNG vehicles. The SUV also offers a dedicated CNG button that is used to switch from CNG to petrol or vice versa even on the go.

In terms of performance too, the Tata Punch CNG is slightly better than the Exter CNG SUV. Both SUVs are powered by a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol CNG engine. The one inside the Punch offers 72.5 hp of power and 103Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the four cylinder unit inside Exter offers 68 hp of power and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Exter scores over Punch marginally. Hyundai claims Exter CNG can return mileage of 27.1 km/kg while Tata Punch CNG is also expected to offer nearly 27 km/kg, almost similar to Tigor CNG.

Hyundai Exter may seem to be a more expensive choice among the two. But not if someone considers the features offered with it. The Punch CNG SUV comes with bigger 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers among other features absent in Exter CNG. However, the Korean SUV offers a bigger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control which Punch SUV does not get. Exter also offers a host of safety features that Punch CNG does not have. Hyundai Exter comes with six airbags against dual airbags in Punch, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist features. Both SUVs offer electric sunroof, projector headlights and LED DRLs among some of the common features.

