HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch? Which Cng Suv Suits Your Budget?

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch? Which CNG SUV suits your budget?

India has got two new small SUVs which offer CNG technology within a span of few weeks. Hyundai Exter SUV, launched in July is the first in its segment to offer CNG kit. Tata Motors followed up with the Punch SUV with its iCNG technology after a few days. Positioned as budget SUVs, both Exter and Punch CNG offer more bank for the buck for people who are not only looking for an affordable model, but one that also offers higher fuel efficiency at lower cost. Here is a quick comparison to check which CNG SUV offers more for less.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2023, 13:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Punch SUV which will rival Hyundai Exter CNG in the micro SUV segment.
Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Punch SUV which will rival Hyundai Exter CNG in the micro SUV segment.

Hyundai launched the Exter CNG SUV at a starting price of 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two variants - S and SX - the price of the Exter CNG SUV goes up to 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Punch CNG is more affordable with a starting price of 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in five variants, the price of the top-end version goes up to 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three Punch CNG variants which are priced close to the Hyundai Exter CNG.

Tata Punch CNG, launched last week, is the more affordable SUV among the two if one chooses the entry-level variant. However, Tata Punch SUV offers less in terms of features compared to its Korean rival Hyundai Exter. However, there is one aspect in which the Punch CNG trumps the Exter. Tata's dual-cylinder tech, which uses two small 30-litre cylinders, offers more usable boot space than usual CNG vehicles. The SUV also offers a dedicated CNG button that is used to switch from CNG to petrol or vice versa even on the go.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of performance too, the Tata Punch CNG is slightly better than the Exter CNG SUV. Both SUVs are powered by a 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol CNG engine. The one inside the Punch offers 72.5 hp of power and 103Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the four cylinder unit inside Exter offers 68 hp of power and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Exter scores over Punch marginally. Hyundai claims Exter CNG can return mileage of 27.1 km/kg while Tata Punch CNG is also expected to offer nearly 27 km/kg, almost similar to Tigor CNG.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Exter may seem to be a more expensive choice among the two. But not if someone considers the features offered with it. The Punch CNG SUV comes with bigger 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers among other features absent in Exter CNG. However, the Korean SUV offers a bigger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control which Punch SUV does not get. Exter also offers a host of safety features that Punch CNG does not have. Hyundai Exter comes with six airbags against dual airbags in Punch, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist features. Both SUVs offer electric sunroof, projector headlights and LED DRLs among some of the common features.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 13:09 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.