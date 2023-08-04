HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Punch Icng Launched At 7.10 Lakh, Comes With A Sunroof

Tata Punch iCNG launched at 7.10 lakh, comes with a sunroof

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited CNG version of the Punch in the Indian market. It starts at 7.10 lakh and goes up to 9.68 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Tata will sell the Punch iCNG in 3 variants, there is Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. The Adventure variant will also be offered with Rhythm pack whereas the Accomplished variant will also be offered with Dazzle S pack. Apart from this, the manufacturer has also updated the Tiago iCNG and the Tigor iCNG.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Punch iCNG gets dual-cylinder tech.
Tata Punch iCNG gets dual-cylinder tech.

Powering the Punch iCNG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that produces 84.82 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm while running on petrol. On CNG, the power output falls to 72.39 bhp whereas the torque output decreases to 103 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. However, the CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed AMT.

One of the biggest distinguishing features of Tata's iCNG range is the use of dual-cylinder tech. Instead of using one large CNG cylinder, Tata Motors is using two small 30-litre cylinders which means the total capacity is rated for 60 litres. The cylinders are placed in the floor well of the boot. This means that there is still a usable boot space available for the occupants to store their luggage and other stuff.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
₹ 5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Being a Tata, the CNG vehicles also come with several safety features. It gets a leak detection feature and Tata is using high-quality stainless steel and rust and corrosion-resistant materials. There is also thermal incident protection in which the CNG supply to the engine is cut off automatically and the gas in the cylinder is released into the atmosphere automatically. There is also a microswitch that makes sure that the car does not start if the fuel lid is open.

Cosmetically, the brand has not made any changes apart from the new iCNG badging. The cabin gets a CNG button that is used to switch the fuel supply from CNG to petrol or vice versa. The instrument cluster is updated to show a CNG gauge.

The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space, for a more practical storage solution
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space, for a more practical storage solution
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space, for a more practical storage solution
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space, for a more practical storage solution

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: “Building further on our success with the Altroz iCNG, and to make the CNG segment even more hotly contested, we are excited to introduce the twin cylinder technology in not just one but three products today – the Tiago, Tigor and the much awaited and loved sub compact SUV, the Tata Punch. Since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the Punch iCNG has been one of the most awaited products in this segment. With its uncompromised boot space and high end feature upgrades, the Punch iCNG demonstrates the go anywhere attitude of an SUV, which is engineered to meet the constantly evolving requirements of customers, who are tech savvy and demand best in class features along with an environment friendly and economical product. I am confident that these introductions put together will make our CNG line up appealing, holistic and stronger than ever."

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.