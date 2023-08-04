Tata Punch iCNG launched at 7.10 lakh, comes with a sunroof

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited CNG version of the Punch in the Indian market. It starts at ₹7.10 lakh and goes up to ₹9.68 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Tata will sell the Punch iCNG in 3 variants, there is Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. The Adventure variant will also be offered with Rhythm pack whereas the Accomplished variant will also be offered with Dazzle S pack. Apart from this, the manufacturer has also updated the Tiago iCNG and the Tigor iCNG.

Powering the Punch iCNG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that produces 84.82 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm while running on petrol. On CNG, the power output falls to 72.39 bhp whereas the torque output decreases to 103 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. However, the CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed AMT.

One of the biggest distinguishing features of Tata's iCNG range is the use of dual-cylinder tech. Instead of using one large CNG cylinder, Tata Motors is using two small 30-litre cylinders which means the total capacity is rated for 60 litres. The cylinders are placed in the floor well of the boot. This means that there is still a usable boot space available for the occupants to store their luggage and other stuff.

Being a Tata, the CNG vehicles also come with several safety features. It gets a leak detection feature and Tata is using high-quality stainless steel and rust and corrosion-resistant materials. There is also thermal incident protection in which the CNG supply to the engine is cut off automatically and the gas in the cylinder is released into the atmosphere automatically. There is also a microswitch that makes sure that the car does not start if the fuel lid is open.

Cosmetically, the brand has not made any changes apart from the new iCNG badging. The cabin gets a CNG button that is used to switch the fuel supply from CNG to petrol or vice versa. The instrument cluster is updated to show a CNG gauge.

The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space, for a more practical storage solution

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: “Building further on our success with the Altroz iCNG, and to make the CNG segment even more hotly contested, we are excited to introduce the twin cylinder technology in not just one but three products today – the Tiago, Tigor and the much awaited and loved sub compact SUV, the Tata Punch. Since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the Punch iCNG has been one of the most awaited products in this segment. With its uncompromised boot space and high end feature upgrades, the Punch iCNG demonstrates the go anywhere attitude of an SUV, which is engineered to meet the constantly evolving requirements of customers, who are tech savvy and demand best in class features along with an environment friendly and economical product. I am confident that these introductions put together will make our CNG line up appealing, holistic and stronger than ever."

