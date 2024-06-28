Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Which one should you buy?

The sub-compact SUV market in India is booming with options with plenty to choose from. Among these are showstopper models like Tata Nexon and the Kia Sonet that have garnered widespread popularity within India’s youth. Tata Nexon has long been India's best-selling SUV, both in the segment as well as in the overall SUV category. The new Sonet, launched earlier this year in a facelift avatar, promises to shake up the segment with some of its latest features.

The Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon are currently two of the most popular sub-compact SUVs in the Indian auto market. The Sonet is priced at ₹7.99 lakh

Tata Motors had earlier announced that they had touched the significant milestone of having sold seven lakh units of the Nexon SUV in India within a seven-year period. Around the same time, Kia stated that the Sonet and Seltos SUVs combined aided the South Korean carmaker to post a 3.9 per cent year-on-year sales growth in May 2024. The Sonet was also stated to be the highest selling model from Kia’s lineup, having sold 7,433 units in May. These two compact SUVs both come with an array of features and bring great performance that adds a sporty flair to every single drive. Here are some of the key differences between theTata Nexon and the Kia Seltos:

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia EV3 81.4 kWh 81.4 kWh 600 km 600 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: What's under the hood?

The most popular engine for the Kia Sonet is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that is capable of producing 118 bhp of peak power and 172 Nm of max torque. (Kia )

The Kia Sonet features three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol unit is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission and is able to generate 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol engine is paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT and is able to make 118 bhp of peak power and 172 Nm of max torque. The diesel unit makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is the only engine with the option for a six-speed manual transmission.

Also Read : All-new Kia Carnival to launch in 2024 with a hybrid model

The latest generation of the Tata Nexon comes with an updated powertrain that includes a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be configured with four different gearbox options - a five-speed or a six-speed manual, a six-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The diesel unit can be paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT. The petrol engine generates 118 bhp of peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque, while the 1.5 diesel produces 113 bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Safety features

The Tata Nexon was awarded a five-star rating in crash tests from the Global NCAP and features six airbags, blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera, ESP and more.

Kia offers the Sonet with six airbags along with other standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, vehicle stability management system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. The Kia Sonet received Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in its 2024 update, which offers features such as lane driving assistance, frontal collision avoidance, and Lead Vehicle Departure Alert.

The Tata Nexon is offered with safety features that include, but are not limited to, six airbags, blind spot monitor, a 360-degree surround-view camera, an electronic stability programme, ISOFIX anchors for child seats, and anti-theft engine immobiliser. The Tata Nexon was awarded a five-star rating on the Global NCAP crash test, highlighting its level of passive safety.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: To sit or not to sit?

Although it has improved over the previous generation, the rear seats of the Sonet feel limited in terms of space. The front seats of the new-gen Sonet were adjusted to provide more legroom for the second row, and the seats were additionally altered to provide more thigh support. The car does not offer much shoulder space in the second row, making it feel cramped. Select variants get the premium interior option of having ventilated seats.

Also Read : Kia announces nation-wide service camps till July 3rd

The seating in the Tata Nexon has been improved over its previous generation, with front seats getting better cushioning that provides more support. The rear seats get the same treatment and the middle seats receives a three-point seatbelt. Tall occupants in the rear seats will, however, find that the legroom offered is not spacious enough. The Tata Nexon gets ventilated seats in select models.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Miscellaneous features that add up

The Kia Sonet has a rich interior that features two 10.25 inch digital displays, along with a seven-speaker setup from Bose and LED lighting around the cabin. (Kia)

The Kia gets four-way power adjustable driver’s seats, while the front row exclusively gets ventilated seats. The cabin receives an air purification system along with a seven-speaker setup from Bose. The interior is lined with LED ambient lights. There are two 10.25 inch digital displays up in the front which have been carried over from the previous model with software updates. The driver is able to monitor the 360-degree and blind spot cameras through the instrument cluster. The car receives a wireless charging slot, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof.

The Nexon comes with two 10.25 inch digital displays. The driver can use the instrment cluster display as a navigation screen.

The Tata Nexon gets a slew of miscellaneous interior features that enhance the level of comfort and driving experience. The Nexon comes with a wireless charging slot along with wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features an air purifier, a JBL sound system that offers multiple profiles, and a voice-assisted sunroof. The dashboard gets two 10.25 inch display units, one for the infotainment and one for the driver’s instrument cluster. The Nexon additionally enables the driver to use a navigation map on the instrument cluster. Tata Motors also provides the cabin with a cooled glove compartment along with rear AC vents.

First Published Date: