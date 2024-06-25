2025 Kia Carnival MPV set for fall release, now gets hybrid option

The 2025 Kia Carnival is set to roll out around fall of 2024 and this year’s facelift comes with a price hike that promises updated design and features along with an all-new hybrid powertrain. While the previous generation of the Kia Carnival started at $33,600 (approximately ₹28.03 lakh) in the United States, the base variant of the seven-seater MPV now begins at $36,500 (approximately ₹30.45 lakh). Last recorded price in India before being discontinued was within the range of ₹25.48 - 35.48 lakh. The Kia Carnival was first introduced in India in 2020 and was discontinued last year due to stricter emissions standards.

The South Korean carmaker has made an attempt to execute an all-round facelift with the new Carnival, redesigning the front end and giving the MPV a much more chiselled look. The Carnival bears a wider and more boxy front grille held by thin LED headlights on either end that fits Kia’s current design theme. This carries over to the rear, where all the softer edges in the predecessor have been shaped to become more angular and the tail lamps are now integrated into one single thin strip that stretches across under the rear window. The EX variant comes decked out from the factory with 19-inch glossy black alloy wheels. The higher SX has the option of being draped in the exclusive Dark Edition that comes with 19-inch dark alloy wheels and darker accents on the exterior trim.

2025 Kia Carnival: What's new inside?

The 2025 Kia Carnival comes with an integrated dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster. Top spec variants are offered a 12.3 inch curved instrument cluster, making for a combined 24 inches of display. (Kia)

The facelift continues inside the MPV where an integrated dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster takes over the dashboard. All variants feature a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that sits above the AC vents. While the instrument cluster for most variants is a 4.2-inch screen, Kia hands the SX and SX Prestige variants a curved 12.3-inch screen behind the wheel, making for a combined 24 inches of display on the dash. These two variants additionally feature an integrated 14.6-inch rear seat entertainment screen. The SX Prestige gets an 11-inch Head-Up Display, topping the model range with a starting price of $50,600 (approximately ₹42.22 lakh).

The 2025 Kia Carnival is offered with two engine options. The base LX trim is limited to the 3.5-litre V6 GDI engine that produces 287 bhp and 352 Nm of torque. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The higher variants are additionally offered with the all-new hybrid powertrain that is run by a 1.5-litre turbo-hybrid engine attached to a 54 kWh battery and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Kia Carnival HEV will generate around 242 bhp and 367 Nm of torque, and this powertrain is offered to all variants from LXS onwards. As of now, it is not confirmed which powertrain will make its way to the Indian market. The LXS variant is the most affordable entry-point to the hybrid powertrain, with prices starting from $38,500 (approximately ₹32.11 lakh).

The 2025 Kia Carnival offers VIP Lounge seats as optional for the top SX variant. These provide the occupants with full recline and powered footrests and headrests. (Kia )

The 2025 Carnival’s interior features cloth upholstery, and the MPV can be upgraded to an eight-seater from the LXS variant onwards. The SX Prestige variant offers VIP Lounge Seats in the second row which come with powered footrests and headrests. The VIP seats further have a one-touch relaxation mode that offers full recline to the passengers seated.

The Carnival comes with driver aids such as lane driving assist, cruise control, and collision avoidance systems. It is further equipped with a 360-degree camera and a blindspot monitor. Although Kia has not stated anything specific, uncamouflaged models of the MPV have been spied testing on Indian streets. The 2025 Kia Carnival is expected to launch in India around fall 2024.

