Tata Motors to launch Nexon SUV in South Africa as Osprey

Indian automaker Tata Motors recently announced that it will bring the Tata Nexon SUV to the South African market as the Tata Osprey in the third quarter of 2026. Additionally, the Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling SUVs from the Indian automaker’s portfolio, while being one of the best-selling SUVs in India. Not only that, but the Tata Nexon also has more than one million global sales and five-star crash test results from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

Tata Motors will launch the Nexon as the Tata Osprey in South Africa during Q3 2026. The SUV is expected to feature a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the diesel variant is unlikely

Tata Nexon: One of the best-selling SUVs in India

The Nexon has ranked as India’s best-selling car on multiple occasions. The South African name is drawn from the osprey, a bird of prey found in parts of the country, while the model arrives as the company intends to expand its local line-up following the brand’s return to the South African market.

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The company stated that the Tata Osprey enters a segment that has seen strong growth among Chinese and Indian brands in South Africa, where internationally validated safety ratings now weigh alongside price in purchase decisions. Pricing, specifications and the on-sale date have not been confirmed.

In a statement, Jeff Allison, General Manager, Marketing and Product, said, “South African customers increasingly demand vehicles that combine contemporary styling, technology, practicality and safety along with excellent value for money and the Tata Osprey delivers on all fronts."

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Tata Osprey: Engine Options

The Tata Osprey is expected to be equipped with the 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing approximately 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCA). However, it is expected to miss out on the 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine sold in India, which produces approximately 114 hp and 260 Nm of torque, similar to the Tata Curvv sold in South Africa, which misses out on the diesel engine as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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