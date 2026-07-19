Hyundai Boulder SUV design patent filed in India

South Korean automaker Hyundai has recently filed a design patent for the Boulder SUV concept in India. The model was first revealed globally in April, showcasing the company's vision for a rugged, off-road SUV. Distinguished by its upright stance, boxy proportions and futuristic design language, the concept highlighted Hyundai's ambitions of entering the off-road SUV segment. The filing of the design patent in India has fuelled speculation that the model could eventually be considered for the domestic market.

Hyundai has patented the Boulder SUV concept in India, hinting at a possible future launch. The rugged off-roader is expected to feature body-on-frame construction, AWD, EV compatibility and distinctive design.

Hyundai Boulder Concept SUV: Design

The patent images reveal that the production-intent design remains largely faithful to the original concept, and several subtle revisions have been made. The patented version of the concept vehicle has been refined with a new front bumper and a modified skid plate housing, adding a slightly more practical look to the SUV.Minor changes are also visible along the side profile, while a roof-mounted luggage carrier has been added to improve its touring and expedition credentials.The large off-road tyres displayed on the concept vehicle have been carried over in the production version, further reinforcing the SUV’s rugged character. Other notable elements include prominent wheel arch cladding, muscular bumpers, protective skid plates and a tall, upright silhouette that is designed to optimise off-road capability while maintaining a distinctive visual identity.

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Hyundai has not announced any official technical specifications for the Boulder yet, leaving details of its powertrain, platform and off-road hardware tightly under wraps. However, reports suggest the SUV could be the first Hyundai to use a body-on-frame architecture – a configuration traditionally sought after for serious off-road vehicles thanks to its increased structural strength and durability over tough terrain. Such a move would position the Boulder against established ladder-frame off-road SUVs in global markets.

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Hyundai Boulder Concept: Expected Powertrains

The Boulder is also expected to support an all-electric powertrain, signalling Hyundai's intention to combine zero-emission mobility with genuine off-road capability. Based on the patent images, the SUV appears to feature an independent suspension setup, although the company has yet to confirm the final mechanical package. For the Indian market, the production-spec model is also expected to offer an all-wheel-drive system, differential locking capabilities and the possibility of an internal combustion engine alongside its electric derivative, enabling Hyundai to cater to a wider range of customers.

Hyundai has not yet revealed its plans to launch the Boulder in India, but the filing of the design patent suggests the company’s intent to protect the Boulder nameplate and design in one of the world’s fastest-growing SUV markets. The Hyundai Boulder, whether it arrives as a niche lifestyle vehicle or a flagship off-road model, could give the brand a significant boost in the adventure-oriented SUV segment.

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