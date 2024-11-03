Tata Motors-owned Jaguar stops selling new cars in its home soil. Here's why

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marque Jaguar has stopped selling new cars in its home country UK. This move comes as part of the brand's strategy of going fully electric. As a preparatory part of that strategy, the carmaker has decided that it will not sell any new cars in its home country until 2026. However, Jaguar will continue selling its cars in other countries across the world.

Jaguar is aiming to go fully electric from 2025. However, despite its ambitious plan, the automaker is yet to reveal any new electric vehicles. The carmaker only has conventional internal combustion engine-equipped cars in its portfolio, which include models like XE, XF and F-Type. The E-Pace, XE, XF, and F-Type had already been axed, and now the F-Pace has also bowed out. Citing a statement from JLR, British automotive publication Autocar UK has stated that from November 2024, new Jaguar sales have come to an end.

The first electric car from the OEM won't go on sale in the UK until 2026, so for more than a year, the brand won't sell any new cars in its home country. This means anyone willing to buy a new Jaguar in the UK will have to wait till 2026. However, pre-owned Jaguar models will be available in the market.

With eyes on EVs, Jaguar is aiming for further luxury

While Jaguar is betting big on electrification for its future product lineup, the carmaker is also aiming to push itself further in the luxury car segment. With this move, the car manufacturer is not anymore targeting the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi or BMW anymore as its key rivals. Instead, the automaker is targeting brands such as Bentley and Aston Martin as its core competitors.

The first electric car from Jaguar is expected to be a Porsche Taycan competitor. while a Bentley Bentayga challenger SUV is in the pipeline, which is likely to launch in 2026. Both these two cars will be underpinned by the dedicated Jaguar Electrified Architecture, which will also serve as the foundation for a big sedan that is due to launch later this decade. Meanwhile, Jaguar is also working on a four-door GT concept, which is expected to break cover before the end of this year in the United States.

