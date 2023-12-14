Here is a comprehensive list of the carmakers that have announced price hikes for their vehicles, effective from January 2024
Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for its cars, effective from the beginning of 2024
Hyundai too followed the same route and announced a price hike for its cars
Honda City, Amaze and Elevate prices will also go up from 1st January 2024
Mahindra is ready to increase price of its range of popular SUVs from January 2024
Tata Motors announced a price hike for its ICE and electric cars, effective from January 2024
Skoda cars are set to be pricier during the same time owing to rising production costs
Skoda's sibling Volkswagen too announced a price hike for its cars in India
Jeep Compass and Meridian will be pricier from January 2024
Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz has slapped a price hike on its select models
BMW announced its cars in India will be pricier by 2% from 1st January 2024
Audi cars in India too will be pricier by 2% from January 2024