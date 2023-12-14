Majority of the passenger cars in India to be pricier from January 2024

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2023

Here is a comprehensive list of the carmakers that have announced price hikes for their vehicles, effective from January 2024

Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for its cars, effective from the beginning of 2024

Hyundai too followed the same route and announced a price hike for its cars

Honda City, Amaze and Elevate prices will also go up from 1st January 2024

Mahindra is ready to increase price of its range of popular SUVs from January 2024

Tata Motors announced a price hike for its ICE and electric cars, effective from January 2024

Skoda cars are set to be pricier during the same time owing to rising production costs

Skoda's sibling Volkswagen too announced a price hike for its cars in India

Jeep Compass and Meridian will be pricier from January 2024

Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz has slapped a price hike on its select models

BMW announced its cars in India will be pricier by 2% from 1st January 2024

Audi cars in India too will be pricier by 2% from January 2024
