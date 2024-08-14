Auto news recap, August 13: Tata Curvv EV drive review, Jawa 42 launch & more

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from August 13, Tuesday.

Tata Curvv EV drive review

Tata Curvv EV is the first SUV coupe in the Indian electric vehicle segment that is aiming to bring down the might of heavyweights like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, even if those are powered by internal combustion engines. Can its battery power sway even the staunchest of traditionalists? HT Auto drove the Tata Curvv EV to find out.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jawa 42 294.72 cc 294.72 cc ₹ 1.73 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS Jupiter 109.7 cc 109.7 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹73,340 Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 14.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki eVX 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV drive review: Charged-up player in mid-size SUV game

2024 Jawa 42 launched with engine upgrades

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Jawa 42 motorcycle bringing notable changes to the retro-styled offering. The new Jawa 42 is priced from ₹1.73 lakh, going up to ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a whopping ₹17,000 more affordable than the predecessor on the base variant. Despite the price drop, Jawa claims the bike has seen improvements on nearly every front including power delivery, NVH levels, weight distribution, and more. It also gets new colourways and cosmetic tweaks in the latest iteration.

Also Read : 2024 Jawa 42 launched with engine upgrades & a ₹17,000 price cut. Check price

TVS to launch new model on August 22, likely updated Jupiter 110 scooter

(Also read: TVS’ next offering to be launched on August 22. Is it the new Jupiter 110?)

TVS Motor Company has announced that it will be launching its next offering on August 22, 2024. The two-wheeler giant is tight-lipped about what the upcoming model will be but rumours are rife that the company is readying a comprehensive update to its most popular scooter. Speculations suggest that the TVS Jupiter 110 will see a significant update when it arrives next week making it more competitive against newer offerings, both ICE and electric.

First Published Date: